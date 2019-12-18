Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Dadar East
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Dadar East
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Bars
Lounges
Pubs
Breweries
Bars
Bars
MRP - My Regular Place
Worth It: This Chocolate Jenga Tower In Dadar Will Make Your Diet Fall Apart
Dadar East
Pubs
Pubs
The Bar Stock Exchange
New Outlet Alert: The Bar Stock Exchange Now Takes Over Shivaji Park!
Dadar
Breweries
Breweries
The White Owl Brewery
Take Home A Kegger Of Your Favourite Brew From The White Owl In Parel
Lower Parel
Lounges
Lounges
Shiro
Gorge On Unlimited Dim Sums, Sushi And More At Shiro For INR 995
Worli
Pubs
Pubs
Hard Rock Cafe
Gigs, Meaty Burgers And More: Why We Still Love Hard Rock Cafe
Worli
Lounges
Lounges
Tamasha
Visit This Lower Parel Restaurant For Great Cocktails & An Even Better Decor
Lower Parel
Bars
Bars
Dirty Buns
This Newbie In Kamala Mills Is All About Carbs
Lower Parel
Bars
Bars
Derby Restobar
Visit This Outlet For Some Delicious Food & Yum Drinks
Bars
Bars
Play - The Lounge
Drinking Games Are Taken To The Next Level At This Lower Parel Lounge
Lower Parel
Lounges
Lounges
Rocky Star Cocktail Bar
This Pretty Fine Dining Restaurant Serves Great Food & Cocktails
Lower Parel
Bars
Bars
Flyp@MTV
Eat, Drink, Work, Repeat: Chef Ranveer Brar's New Cafe-Cum-Co-Working Space Is Fantastic
Lower Parel
Bars
Bars
YOUnion
A Place For The Millennials By The Millennials!
Lower Parel
Lounges
Lounges
Farzi Cafe
Ladies, Sip On Unlimited Sangrias For Free At This Popular Bar Tomorrow
Lower Parel
Bars
Bars
Farzi Cafe
It Bears Repeating: The Parle-G Cheesecake At Farzi Cafe Is A Must-Have
Lower Parel
Bars
Bars
London Taxi
A Thematic Gastro Pub Showcasing A Bit Of London
Bars
Bars
1 Above
The Weather's Perfect & You Must Check Out 1Above, The New Rooftop Bar At Kamala Mills
Lower Parel
Lounges
Lounges
Lord Of The Drinks
Praise The Lord! This Mumbai Lounge Has The Longest Bar In Asia
Bars
Bars
Desi Culture
Ever Tried Red Velvet Dhokla? Find It At This New Lower Parel Restaurant
Lower Parel
Bars
Bars
Theory
Grab Tapas And Cocktails At This New Bar And Restaurant In Lower Parel
Lower Parel
Bars
Bars
145 The Mill
145 Kamala Mills
Lower Parel
Bars
Bars
Lilt
Check Out This Party Hub In The City!
Lower Parel
Have a great recommendation for
Dadar East?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE