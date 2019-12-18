Dadar East

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Charcoal Eats
Fast Food Restaurants

Charcoal Eats

Binge On Fries, Puffy Pizza & Biryanis At This New Outlet Of Charcoal Eats In Dadar
Dadar East
Dessert Parlours
image - Coffee by Di Bella
Dessert Parlours

Coffee by Di Bella

The Freakshakes That Blew Up Instagram Have Reached Mumbai
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The House Of Misal
Fast Food Restaurants

The House Of Misal

House of Misal- Serving A Versatile Variety Of Misal!
Dadar
Casual Dining
image - Angrezi Dhaba
Casual Dining

Angrezi Dhaba

Check Out This Vibrant Rooftop Restaurant With Quirky selfie Zones!
Dadar
Casual Dining
image - Hotel Purva Pangat
Casual Dining

Hotel Purva Pangat

The Authentic Taste Of Malwani: Calling All Sea Food Lovers!
Dadar
Casual Dining
image - Gomantak
Casual Dining

Gomantak

This Seafood Joint In Dadar Promises To Satiate All Hungry But Broke Souls
Dadar
Casual Dining
image - Sindhudurg
Casual Dining

Sindhudurg

Sea And Eat: Gorge On Authentic Malvani Meals At Sindhudurg In Dadar
Dadar
Casual Dining
image - Acharekar's Malvan Katta
Casual Dining

Acharekar's Malvan Katta

Get The Taste Of Malvani Cuisine AT This Eatery In Dadar
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra
Fast Food Restaurants

Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra

Prakash In Dadar Is The Best Place To Go For Delicious, Authentic Maharashtrian Food
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Raju's Malvani Cart
Fast Food Restaurants

Raju's Malvani Cart

This Small Evening Cart In Dadar Makes Finger-Licking, Affordable Seafood Delicacies
Dadar
Casual Dining
image - Tanatan
Casual Dining

Tanatan

Tanatan At Dadar Is The Newest Addition To Their Outlets
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - New Great Punjab
Fast Food Restaurants

New Great Punjab

Sumptuous North Indian Delicacy One Needs To Try!
Matunga West
Casual Dining
image - Gypsy Corner
Casual Dining

Gypsy Corner

The Pav Bhaji At Gypsy Corner Is For INR 100, And Worth Every Paisa
Dadar
Dessert Parlours
image - Mad Over Donuts
Dessert Parlours

Mad Over Donuts

Mad Over Donuts Just Made Our Summer More Exciting And Fun
Dadar
Bakeries
image - OvenFresh
Bakeries

OvenFresh

Head To Ovenfresh In Shivaji Park For Pralines, Truffles And Macaroons
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Aaswad
Fast Food Restaurants

Aaswad

Aaswad In Dadar Knocks It Outta The Park With Its Real-Deal Maharashtrian Food
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Misal Junction
Fast Food Restaurants

Misal Junction

Mumbai's Lifeline Misal Stop Gets A Makeover With A New Menu
Dadar
Casual Dining
image - Light of Bharat
Casual Dining

Light of Bharat

Start Your Day With Cheese Omelet & Keema Pav At Light Of Bharat In Dadar
Dadar
Cafes
image - Grandmama's Cafe
Cafes

Grandmama's Cafe

Comfort Food And Chocolate Milkshakes At Grandmama's Cafe
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Madeena
Fast Food Restaurants

Madeena

Sulaimani Chai, Crab Curry & Mutton Masala At This Dadar Eatery Is A Must Do In The City
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mani's Lunch Home
Fast Food Restaurants

Mani's Lunch Home

Have You Had The Amazing Filter Kaapi & Breakfast At Mani's In Matunga?
Matunga
