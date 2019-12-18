Explore
Dadar East
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Dadar East
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Delivery Services
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Liquor Stores
Street Food
Charcoal Eats
Binge On Fries, Puffy Pizza & Biryanis At This New Outlet Of Charcoal Eats In Dadar
Dadar East
Coffee by Di Bella
The Freakshakes That Blew Up Instagram Have Reached Mumbai
Dadar
The House Of Misal
House of Misal- Serving A Versatile Variety Of Misal!
Dadar
Angrezi Dhaba
Check Out This Vibrant Rooftop Restaurant With Quirky selfie Zones!
Dadar
Hotel Purva Pangat
The Authentic Taste Of Malwani: Calling All Sea Food Lovers!
Dadar
Gomantak
This Seafood Joint In Dadar Promises To Satiate All Hungry But Broke Souls
Dadar
Sindhudurg
Sea And Eat: Gorge On Authentic Malvani Meals At Sindhudurg In Dadar
Dadar
Acharekar's Malvan Katta
Get The Taste Of Malvani Cuisine AT This Eatery In Dadar
Dadar
Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra
Prakash In Dadar Is The Best Place To Go For Delicious, Authentic Maharashtrian Food
Dadar
Raju's Malvani Cart
This Small Evening Cart In Dadar Makes Finger-Licking, Affordable Seafood Delicacies
Dadar
Tanatan
Tanatan At Dadar Is The Newest Addition To Their Outlets
Dadar
New Great Punjab
Sumptuous North Indian Delicacy One Needs To Try!
Matunga West
Gypsy Corner
The Pav Bhaji At Gypsy Corner Is For INR 100, And Worth Every Paisa
Dadar
Mad Over Donuts
Mad Over Donuts Just Made Our Summer More Exciting And Fun
Dadar
OvenFresh
Head To Ovenfresh In Shivaji Park For Pralines, Truffles And Macaroons
Dadar
Aaswad
Aaswad In Dadar Knocks It Outta The Park With Its Real-Deal Maharashtrian Food
Dadar
Misal Junction
Mumbai's Lifeline Misal Stop Gets A Makeover With A New Menu
Dadar
Light of Bharat
Start Your Day With Cheese Omelet & Keema Pav At Light Of Bharat In Dadar
Dadar
Grandmama's Cafe
Comfort Food And Chocolate Milkshakes At Grandmama's Cafe
Dadar
Madeena
Sulaimani Chai, Crab Curry & Mutton Masala At This Dadar Eatery Is A Must Do In The City
Dadar
Mani's Lunch Home
Have You Had The Amazing Filter Kaapi & Breakfast At Mani's In Matunga?
Matunga
