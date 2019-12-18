Explore
Fort
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Fort
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Tea Terminal
Tea Lovers, This New Place Is All About Amazing Quick Bites!
Fort
Fine Dining
Rue Du Liban
An Old American Diner With A Pretty Decor & Scrumptious Food
Fort
Casual Dining
The Colonial Palate
This French Style Restaurant Offers Class, Elegance & Hospitality On Point
Fort
Fast Food Restaurants
Shetty Brothers
Morning Chai At This Super Cool 33 Year Old Hidden Gem Near CST
Fort
Cafes
Coffee House
The Infamous Coffee House In Mumbai Serves Some Amazing Frappes & Lattes
Fort
Cafes
BTF-Big Talk Food
Look For These Amazing Chimney Cones With Amazing Fillings In The Town
Fort
Casual Dining
White Knight
A New Place In Fort Area Which Serves Some Really Good Pan Asian Food
Fort
Fast Food Restaurants
Chai Pe Charcha
This Pocket Friendly Spot Is Prefect For Chai & Quick Bites
Fort
Casual Dining
Chetana
Authentic Gujarati/Rajasthani Thaali At This Restaurant
Fort
Casual Dining
Carter's Blue
Heaven For Shawarma Lovers : Head Down To This Place For Amazing Non-Veg Fare
Fort
Casual Dining
Asian Town
Explore True Asian Culinary Culture At Asian Town
Fort
Casual Dining
Taste Of Malabar
Cafe Bahar's: Relish Homemade Food On A Banana Leaf
Fort
Casual Dining
The Fork Tale
The Food At This Place Is A Treat For Vegetarians
Fort
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombay Restaurant
Craving For Some Authentic Kerala Cuisines? Then Head Over To This Place Right Away
Fort
Casual Dining
Spices & Flavours
A Hidden Gem Behind Bombay Stock Exchange For Some Great Indian Cuisines
Fort
Casual Dining
Punjab Grill
This Place Serves The Best Punjabi Cuisine In Fort
Fort
Bakeries
MIllie's Cookies
Get Your Hands On Some Of The Yummiest Cookies In Town
Fort
Cafes
Creeda Board Game Cafe
Creeda Board Game Cafe Allows You Play Your Favourite Board Game For Only INR 160 Per Hour
Fort
Cafes
Bombay Coffee House
Head To This Vintage Cafe For Scrumptious Food & Old Bombay Feels
Fort
Dessert Parlours
Poetry By Love & Cheesecake
Goth Love: This New Cafe Is Serving Black Velvet Cake
Fort
