Dessert Parlours
Parsi Dairy Farm

Must Try The Rich Creamy Chocolates At This Place
Fast Food Restaurants
Church Restaurant

Get Authentic Butter Chicken From This Restaurant Delivered At Your Doorsteps For Just INR 85
Casual Dining
Shree Thaker Bhojanalay

Get Unlimited Authentic Gujarati Food At This Simple & Homely Restaurant In Kalbadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
Friends Union Joshi Club

We Love The Wholesome, Gujju-Style Thali At The Friends Union Joshi Club
Casual Dining
Sunlight Restaurant & Bar

Tired Of Gokul And Janata? We Love Sunlight Bar For Cheap Booze & Its Jukebox
Casual Dining
Mao Restaurant

One Plate Of Chicken Tandoori Khepsa Here Can Feed Eight Hungry People
Fast Food Restaurants
Badshah

This 110-Year-Old Shop Near Crawford Market Has The Best Falooda In Town
Casual Dining
B Bhagat Tarachand

The Vegetarian Thali At Bhagat Tarachand In Zaveri Bazaar Is Amazing
Fast Food Restaurants
Kyani & Co.

Have A Complete Meal At Kyani And Co With Their Keema Pav And Elaichi Chai
Bakeries
Dark Temptations

Delicious Cakes, Chocolate Rolls & Last Minute Birthday Gifts: You Now Have All
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafe Metro

Cafe Metro Serves Mumbaikar's Favourite Keema Pav For Breakfast, Check It Out Now!
Casual Dining
The Green Onion

There's A Chinese Restaurant In Town That Serves Authentic Nigerian Food
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Goodluck Juice Center

This Legendary Juice Shop Promises Fresh Juices, Milkshakes & More!
Fast Food Restaurants
Aahren's Kitchen

New Delivery Kitchen In Marine Lines
Fast Food Restaurants
Sai Ganesh Sandwich Stall

Hog On Chhole Sandwiches And More At Sai Ganesh Near St. Xaviers
Casual Dining
Sassanian

Kheema Pav, Bun Maska & Mawa Cake: Visit This Irani Cafe In Marine Lines For A Quick Brekkie
Casual Dining
Gulshan - E- Iran

Satiate Your Mughlai Fare Cravings With Sumptuous Mutton Shahi, Dabba Gosht & More At Gulshan-E-Iran
Casual Dining
Gughan Supreme South Indian

Authentic Tamil Food That Will Have You Coming Back For More!
Fast Food Restaurants
Radio Restaurant

The Murgh Taliban At This 100-Year-Old Restaurant In Crawford Market Is Deadly
Sweet Shops
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala

Suleman Usman Mithaiwala On Mohammed Ali Road Serves Authentic Desi Sweets
Sweet Shops
Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi

Sweet, Sweet Cravings: The Mawa Jalebi At This SoBo Stall Is Out Of This World
Fast Food Restaurants
Golden Bhelpuri House

Chaat Lovers, You've Got To Try The Golden Bhel At This Stall In SoBo
Dessert Parlours
Gat'Oh

Lemon Tart, French Cheesecake & More: SoBo Is Now Home To A Premium French Patisserie
Casual Dining
Noor Mohammadi Hotel

If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Fast Food Restaurants
Sukri's Biryani House

This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Casual Dining
Shalimar Restaurant

Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
Fast Food Restaurants
Cannon Pav Bhaji

Good Advice: Eat A Delicious Plate Of Pav Bhaji For Just INR 80 At Cannon In Fort
