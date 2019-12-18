Explore
Kalbadevi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kalbadevi
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Fine Dining
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Sweet Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Home Caterers
Parsi Dairy Farm
Must Try The Rich Creamy Chocolates At This Place
Kalbadevi
Church Restaurant
Get Authentic Butter Chicken From This Restaurant Delivered At Your Doorsteps For Just INR 85
Kalbadevi
Shree Thaker Bhojanalay
Get Unlimited Authentic Gujarati Food At This Simple & Homely Restaurant In Kalbadevi
Kalbadevi
Friends Union Joshi Club
We Love The Wholesome, Gujju-Style Thali At The Friends Union Joshi Club
Kalbadevi
Sunlight Restaurant & Bar
Tired Of Gokul And Janata? We Love Sunlight Bar For Cheap Booze & Its Jukebox
Kalbadevi
Mao Restaurant
One Plate Of Chicken Tandoori Khepsa Here Can Feed Eight Hungry People
Kalbadevi
Badshah
This 110-Year-Old Shop Near Crawford Market Has The Best Falooda In Town
Kalbadevi
B Bhagat Tarachand
The Vegetarian Thali At Bhagat Tarachand In Zaveri Bazaar Is Amazing
Marine Lines
Kyani & Co.
Have A Complete Meal At Kyani And Co With Their Keema Pav And Elaichi Chai
Marine Lines
Dark Temptations
Delicious Cakes, Chocolate Rolls & Last Minute Birthday Gifts: You Now Have All
Marine Lines
Cafe Metro
Cafe Metro Serves Mumbaikar's Favourite Keema Pav For Breakfast, Check It Out Now!
Marine Lines
The Green Onion
There's A Chinese Restaurant In Town That Serves Authentic Nigerian Food
Marine Lines
Goodluck Juice Center
This Legendary Juice Shop Promises Fresh Juices, Milkshakes & More!
Marine Lines
Aahren's Kitchen
New Delivery Kitchen In Marine Lines
Sai Ganesh Sandwich Stall
Hog On Chhole Sandwiches And More At Sai Ganesh Near St. Xaviers
Fort
Sassanian
Kheema Pav, Bun Maska & Mawa Cake: Visit This Irani Cafe In Marine Lines For A Quick Brekkie
Marine Lines
Gulshan - E- Iran
Satiate Your Mughlai Fare Cravings With Sumptuous Mutton Shahi, Dabba Gosht & More At Gulshan-E-Iran
Mumbai CST Area
Gughan Supreme South Indian
Authentic Tamil Food That Will Have You Coming Back For More!
Churchgate
Radio Restaurant
The Murgh Taliban At This 100-Year-Old Restaurant In Crawford Market Is Deadly
Fort
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala On Mohammed Ali Road Serves Authentic Desi Sweets
Mandvi
Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi
Sweet, Sweet Cravings: The Mawa Jalebi At This SoBo Stall Is Out Of This World
Mandvi
Golden Bhelpuri House
Chaat Lovers, You've Got To Try The Golden Bhel At This Stall In SoBo
Girgaum
Gat'Oh
Lemon Tart, French Cheesecake & More: SoBo Is Now Home To A Premium French Patisserie
Marine Lines
Noor Mohammadi Hotel
If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Mandvi
Sukri's Biryani House
This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Mandvi
Shalimar Restaurant
Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
Cannon Pav Bhaji
Good Advice: Eat A Delicious Plate Of Pav Bhaji For Just INR 80 At Cannon In Fort
