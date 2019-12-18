Explore
Kalbadevi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kalbadevi
Home Décor Stores
Boutiques
Jewellery Shops
Carron
Shaadi Shopping Goals: This Kalbadevi Store Has You Sorted
Kalbadevi
Smera Bags & Accessories
Looking for Chic Vegan Leather Bags? Smera's Got Your Back
Kalbadevi
Fashion Point
Summer Ready: Get Yourself Some Batik Kurtas For Just INR 500 From This Store
Kalbadevi
Eastcoast
Minion Trolleys, Unicorn Pens, And Burger Notepads: This Crawford Market Store Will Leave You Awestruck
Kalbadevi
No-Mad
Bold And Beautiful: Here's Why No-Mad's Store In Mangaldas Market Is A Must-Visit
Kalbadevi
Fruitilicious
The Dessert Place Is A Chocoholic's Dream Come True
Kalbadevi
Khamisa Shop
Mumbai's Oldest Lingerie Store Is 108-Years-Old & Here's Why It's Still Popular
Kalbadevi
Esmailjee Moosabhai
Handles, Doorknobs & More: Find It All Here At This Lohar Chawl Store
Kalbadevi
Zaveri Bazaar
Give Khau Galli A Miss & Head To Zaveri Bazaar For Appetising Street Food
Kalbadevi
Saria Stove Depot
Yes, Chef: Set Up The Kitchen Of Your Dreams At This Lohar Chawl Shop
Kalbadevi
Furtados
Discovering Song Books, A Drum Section And More At Furtados Music Store
Kalbadevi
Mayank's Stall
Shop For Junk Jewellery As Low As INR 50 From This Iconic Bazaar
Kalbadevi
The Gujrat Trunk Depot
Quirk Up Your Storage Game With These Cheap And Colourful Trunks
Kalbadevi
Mangaldas Market
Ikat, Banarasi, Raw Silk & More: Mangaldas Market Is A Paradise For Fabric
Kalbadevi
Neo Light & Lights
We Went Light Shopping In Lohar Chawl And Came Back Dazzled
Marine Lines
Raj Electricals
We Went Light Shopping In Lohar Chawl And Came Back Dazzled
Kalbadevi
Athena Lamps & Shades
We Went Light Shopping In Lohar Chawl And Came Back Dazzled
Kalbadevi
National Electronic Stores
We Went Light Shopping In Lohar Chawl And Came Back Dazzled
Kalbadevi
Liberty Prism Palace
We Went Light Shopping In Lohar Chawl And Came Back Dazzled
Kalbadevi
Yes Chandeliers
We Went Light Shopping In Lohar Chawl And Came Back Dazzled
Kalbadevi
Jodhpur Saree Centre
Desi Dream: Grab One Of These Colourful Jodhpuri Skirts For Only INR 300
Bhuleshwar
Crawford Market
Can't Keep A Plant Alive? Keep it Real With Fake Flowers From Crawford Market
Fort
Bombay Beads Center
Handcrafted With Care: This Jewellery Brand Does Chunky Jewellery Right
Bhuleshwar
Ram Metal
Write It Up: These Funky Letters And Neon Signage Will Brighten Up Your Room
Bhuleshwar
Shah Valamji Hansraj
Blast From The Past: Buy 25 Shades Of Gorgeous Bandhani Cloth From Here
Marine Lines
S MD Ayub MD Yaqub
You Can Buy Rain In A Bottle At This Hidden Store In The City
Masjid Bandar
Himalaya Fine Art
Seagrass Painting Sponges, Natural Charcoal & More: Get Professional With Art Supplies From This Store
Fort
Rose Collection
Get Pretty Blue Plates & Affordable Crockery From This Shop Inside Musafir Khana
Fort
Bhendi Bazaar
Ladies, Line Up: Here's Where You Can Buy Gorgeous Mojris For INR 250
Bhuleshwar
Sahiyara
Printed Tops, Cute Dresses & More: Head To This Store For All Things Trendy
Girgaum
Closet Ladies Wear
Head To This Store In SoBo For Smart Daily Wear Casuals
Girgaum
Haji Ebrahim Record Store
Go Back In Time & Disc-cover Vinyls At This 50-Year-Old Chor Bazaar Shop
Kumbharwada
Different Boutique
Grab Cool Hoodies, Quirky Sportswear & More From This SoBo Store
Girgaum
9 Way
Sequin Dresses, Quirky Hoodies & More: Give Your Wardrobe A Funky Revamp
Girgaum
