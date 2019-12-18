Kalbadevi

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kalbadevi

image - Carron
Carron

Shaadi Shopping Goals: This Kalbadevi Store Has You Sorted
Kalbadevi
image - Smera Bags & Accessories
Smera Bags & Accessories

Looking for Chic Vegan Leather Bags? Smera's Got Your Back
Kalbadevi
image - Fashion Point
Fashion Point

Summer Ready: Get Yourself Some Batik Kurtas For Just INR 500 From This Store
Kalbadevi
image - Eastcoast
Eastcoast

Minion Trolleys, Unicorn Pens, And Burger Notepads: This Crawford Market Store Will Leave You Awestruck
Kalbadevi
image - No-Mad
No-Mad

Bold And Beautiful: Here's Why No-Mad's Store In Mangaldas Market Is A Must-Visit
Kalbadevi
image - Fruitilicious
Fruitilicious

The Dessert Place Is A Chocoholic's Dream Come True
Kalbadevi
image - Khamisa Shop
Khamisa Shop

Mumbai's Oldest Lingerie Store Is 108-Years-Old & Here's Why It's Still Popular
Kalbadevi
image - Esmailjee Moosabhai
Esmailjee Moosabhai

Handles, Doorknobs & More: Find It All Here At This Lohar Chawl Store
Kalbadevi
image - Zaveri Bazaar
Zaveri Bazaar

Give Khau Galli A Miss & Head To Zaveri Bazaar For Appetising Street Food
Kalbadevi
image - Saria Stove Depot
Saria Stove Depot

Yes, Chef: Set Up The Kitchen Of Your Dreams At This Lohar Chawl Shop
Kalbadevi
image - Furtados
Furtados

Discovering Song Books, A Drum Section And More At Furtados Music Store
Kalbadevi
image - Mayank's Stall
Mayank's Stall

Shop For Junk Jewellery As Low As INR 50 From This Iconic Bazaar
Kalbadevi
image - The Gujrat Trunk Depot
The Gujrat Trunk Depot

Quirk Up Your Storage Game With These Cheap And Colourful Trunks
Kalbadevi
image - Mangaldas Market
Mangaldas Market

Ikat, Banarasi, Raw Silk & More: Mangaldas Market Is A Paradise For Fabric
Kalbadevi
image - Neo Light & Lights
Neo Light & Lights

We Went Light Shopping In Lohar Chawl And Came Back Dazzled
Marine Lines
image - Raj Electricals
Raj Electricals

We Went Light Shopping In Lohar Chawl And Came Back Dazzled
Kalbadevi
image - Athena Lamps & Shades
Athena Lamps & Shades

We Went Light Shopping In Lohar Chawl And Came Back Dazzled
Kalbadevi
image - National Electronic Stores
National Electronic Stores

We Went Light Shopping In Lohar Chawl And Came Back Dazzled
Kalbadevi
image - Liberty Prism Palace
Liberty Prism Palace

We Went Light Shopping In Lohar Chawl And Came Back Dazzled
Kalbadevi
image - Yes Chandeliers
Yes Chandeliers

We Went Light Shopping In Lohar Chawl And Came Back Dazzled
Kalbadevi
image - Jodhpur Saree Centre
Jodhpur Saree Centre

Desi Dream: Grab One Of These Colourful Jodhpuri Skirts For Only INR 300
Bhuleshwar
image - Crawford Market
Crawford Market

Can't Keep A Plant Alive? Keep it Real With Fake Flowers From Crawford Market
Fort
image - Bombay Beads Center
Bombay Beads Center

Handcrafted With Care: This Jewellery Brand Does Chunky Jewellery Right
Bhuleshwar
image - Ram Metal
Ram Metal

Write It Up: These Funky Letters And Neon Signage Will Brighten Up Your Room
Bhuleshwar
image - Shah Valamji Hansraj
Shah Valamji Hansraj

Blast From The Past: Buy 25 Shades Of Gorgeous Bandhani Cloth From Here
Marine Lines
image - S MD Ayub MD Yaqub
S MD Ayub MD Yaqub

You Can Buy Rain In A Bottle At This Hidden Store In The City
Masjid Bandar
image - Himalaya Fine Art
Himalaya Fine Art

Seagrass Painting Sponges, Natural Charcoal & More: Get Professional With Art Supplies From This Store
Fort
image - Rose Collection
Rose Collection

Get Pretty Blue Plates & Affordable Crockery From This Shop Inside Musafir Khana
Fort
image - Bhendi Bazaar
Bhendi Bazaar

Ladies, Line Up: Here's Where You Can Buy Gorgeous Mojris For INR 250
Bhuleshwar
image - Sahiyara
Sahiyara

Printed Tops, Cute Dresses & More: Head To This Store For All Things Trendy
Girgaum
image - Closet Ladies Wear
Closet Ladies Wear

Head To This Store In SoBo For Smart Daily Wear Casuals
Girgaum
image - Haji Ebrahim Record Store
Haji Ebrahim Record Store

Go Back In Time & Disc-cover Vinyls At This 50-Year-Old Chor Bazaar Shop
Kumbharwada
image - Different Boutique
Different Boutique

Grab Cool Hoodies, Quirky Sportswear & More From This SoBo Store
Girgaum
image - 9 Way
9 Way

Sequin Dresses, Quirky Hoodies & More: Give Your Wardrobe A Funky Revamp
Girgaum
