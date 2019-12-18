Kalwa

Casual Dining
image - Chaubara 601
Casual Dining

Chaubara 601

Punjabi Food Craving? Head Over To At Chaubara 601!
Street Food
image - Durga Frankie
Street Food

Durga Frankie

Frankie Spot For Thanekars
Cafes
image - Pokket Cafe
Cafes

Pokket Cafe

Spend Quality Time With Lived Ones Along With Good Food!
Classes & Workshops
image - Penkraft
Classes & Workshops

Penkraft

Are You An Obsessive Compulsive Doodler? This Course Is Just For You!
Street Food
image - Preeti Sandwich
Street Food

Preeti Sandwich

Snack-Time: Get Amazing Paneer Lasooni Sandwiches From This Stall In Thane
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mamledar Misal
Fast Food Restaurants

Mamledar Misal

Choose Between Three Spice Levels For The Mamledar Misal Pav In Thane
Tattoo Parlour
image - Naughty Needles
Tattoo Parlour

Naughty Needles

Head To Naughty Needles To Find The Right Tattoo Design For Yourself
Accessories
image - Jainsons Umbrella Manufacturers
Accessories

Jainsons Umbrella Manufacturers

Bluetooth Speaker Umbrella & Power Bank Umbrella?Check Out This Store In Thane
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Ekk Cup Chai
Fast Food Restaurants

Ekk Cup Chai

Tea To A T: Kick Start Your Day With The Perfect Cup Of Tea At Pocket-Friendly Prices At This Cafe
Clothing Stores
image - Urban Yuva
Clothing Stores

Urban Yuva

Men, Get Cheap And High Quality Clothes From This Tiny Shop In Thane
Boutiques
image - Tulsi Studio
Boutiques

Tulsi Studio

Get Bespoke Fashion At This Couture Boutique In Thane
Schools & Colleges
image - NIIT
Schools & Colleges

NIIT

Get ‘Future Ready’ And Learn Skills For Jobs Of The Future With NIIT!
Bakeries
image - St. Anthony's Bakery
Bakeries

St. Anthony's Bakery

Head To This Tiny Thane Bakery For Cheesy Chicken Bolognese Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Assal Tandoori Chai
Fast Food Restaurants

Assal Tandoori Chai

Winter Is Here & So Is Tandoori Chai: Sip On Delicious Tea At This Shop
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Verve
Casual Dining

Cafe Verve

Unmissable: This Chic Cafe In Thane Does Great Freak Shakes, Bagels & Much More
Casual Dining
image - Sheetal Grille - Royal Inn
Casual Dining

Sheetal Grille - Royal Inn

Fan Of Kebabs? Here's A Restaurant That Gives You Classic Vibes With Brilliant Food
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Momo Stall
Fast Food Restaurants

Momo Stall

On The Road & Want To Grab A Quick Bite? Swing By For Momos & Vada Pav At This Stall
Clothing Stores
image - Ohh My Girlz
Clothing Stores

Ohh My Girlz

Denims, Gowns & More: This City Store Has Too Many Options
Clothing Stores
image - Ladies Kitty
Clothing Stores

Ladies Kitty

One Size Does NOT Fit All: This Inclusive Store Has Sizes Up To 5 XL
Clothing Stores
image - D - Kudi
Clothing Stores

D - Kudi

Cutaway Tops To Smart Denims: Get Yourself A New Wardrobe From This Store
