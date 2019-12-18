Explore
Kalwa
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kalwa
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Accessories
Bakeries
Street Food
Bath & Body Stores
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chaubara 601
Punjabi Food Craving? Head Over To At Chaubara 601!
Thane Area
Street Food
Street Food
Durga Frankie
Frankie Spot For Thanekars
Thane Area
Cafes
Cafes
Pokket Cafe
Spend Quality Time With Lived Ones Along With Good Food!
Thane Area
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Penkraft
Are You An Obsessive Compulsive Doodler? This Course Is Just For You!
Thane Area
Street Food
Street Food
Preeti Sandwich
Snack-Time: Get Amazing Paneer Lasooni Sandwiches From This Stall In Thane
Thane Area
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mamledar Misal
Choose Between Three Spice Levels For The Mamledar Misal Pav In Thane
Thane Area
Tattoo Parlour
Tattoo Parlour
Naughty Needles
Head To Naughty Needles To Find The Right Tattoo Design For Yourself
Thane Area
Accessories
Accessories
Jainsons Umbrella Manufacturers
Bluetooth Speaker Umbrella & Power Bank Umbrella?Check Out This Store In Thane
Thane Area
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Ekk Cup Chai
Tea To A T: Kick Start Your Day With The Perfect Cup Of Tea At Pocket-Friendly Prices At This Cafe
Thane Area
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Urban Yuva
Men, Get Cheap And High Quality Clothes From This Tiny Shop In Thane
Thane Area
Boutiques
Boutiques
Tulsi Studio
Get Bespoke Fashion At This Couture Boutique In Thane
Thane Area
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
NIIT
Get ‘Future Ready’ And Learn Skills For Jobs Of The Future With NIIT!
Thane Area
Bakeries
Bakeries
St. Anthony's Bakery
Head To This Tiny Thane Bakery For Cheesy Chicken Bolognese Pizza
Thane Area
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Assal Tandoori Chai
Winter Is Here & So Is Tandoori Chai: Sip On Delicious Tea At This Shop
Thane Area
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cafe Verve
Unmissable: This Chic Cafe In Thane Does Great Freak Shakes, Bagels & Much More
Thane Area
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sheetal Grille - Royal Inn
Fan Of Kebabs? Here's A Restaurant That Gives You Classic Vibes With Brilliant Food
Thane Area
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Momo Stall
On The Road & Want To Grab A Quick Bite? Swing By For Momos & Vada Pav At This Stall
Thane Area
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ohh My Girlz
Denims, Gowns & More: This City Store Has Too Many Options
Thane Area
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ladies Kitty
One Size Does NOT Fit All: This Inclusive Store Has Sizes Up To 5 XL
Thane Area
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
D - Kudi
Cutaway Tops To Smart Denims: Get Yourself A New Wardrobe From This Store
Thane Area
