Libraries
image - New Page
Libraries

New Page

There's A New Library In Mumbai & It Looks Like One Of The Cosiest Places On The Planet
Kalyan
Libraries
image - The People's Free Reading
Libraries

The People's Free Reading

Get A Lifetime Membership To This Library In South Mumbai For INR 1,500
Marine Lines
Movie Theatres
image - Metro INOX Cinemas
Movie Theatres

Metro INOX Cinemas

LED Screens, Plush Seating & A Cafe: The Iconic Metro Cinema Just Got A Shiny Makeover
Marine Lines
Museums
image - CST Heritage Museum
Museums

CST Heritage Museum

Stroll By The Heritage Museum Inside CST On Your Next Office Break
Fort
Movie Theatres
image - Mukta Cinemas A2
Movie Theatres

Mukta Cinemas A2

Gold Walls, Fixtures And More: Excelsior Cinema In Fort Has A New Glam Avatar
Cultural Centres
image - Iran Culture House
Cultural Centres

Iran Culture House

Learn About Iran's History & Speak To Persians At This Unexplored Cultural House
Girgaum
Museums
image - RBI Monetary Museum
Museums

RBI Monetary Museum

Head To The Monetary Museum In Fort If You Love Crisp Bank Notes
Fort
Libraries
image - JN Petit Library
Libraries

JN Petit Library

A Year's Membership To This Gorgeous Library in Fort Only Costs INR 1,000
Fort
Libraries
image - The Asiatic Society of Mumbai
Libraries

The Asiatic Society of Mumbai

Step It Up: Here's Why You Should Become An Asiatic Library Member
Fort
Museums
image - Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum
Museums

Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

A Perfect Day: Greenery And Art For INR 10 At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum
Byculla
Museums
image - Churchgate Heritage Gallery
Museums

Churchgate Heritage Gallery

Churchgate Heritage Gallery Will Take You Back To The 18th Century
Churchgate
Museums
image - Bombay High Court Museum
Museums

Bombay High Court Museum

Order Order: We Found An Amazing Museum Tucked Away Inside The Bombay High Court
Fort
Art Galleries
image - Rukshaan Art
Art Galleries

Rukshaan Art

Check It Out: A New Contemporary Art Gallery Has Opened Up In Fort
Fort
Museums
image - Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya
Museums

Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya

Read Mahatma Gandhi's Letters, Journals & More At This Museum In Mumbai
Art Galleries
image - Si Bambai
Art Galleries

Si Bambai

Art Gallery, Performance Area & More: Kala Ghoda Has A New Cultural Space Like No Other
Fort
Art Galleries
image - Artisans
Art Galleries

Artisans

No Need To Scour Lanes Of Rajasthan When You Can Get It All In Your City
Fort
Art Galleries
image - dayDREAM
Art Galleries

dayDREAM

This New Shop In Kala Ghoda Is Selling Amazing Art Prints, And You Need Them
Fort
Libraries
image - David Sassoon Library & Reading Room
Libraries

David Sassoon Library & Reading Room

#LBBPhotoStory: Check Out These Photos Of A 146-Year-Old Library In South Mumbai
Fort
Art Galleries
image - Jehangir Art Gallery
Art Galleries

Jehangir Art Gallery

All About The Art: Here's Why You Need To Visit One Of The Oldest Art Galleries In Mumbai
Fort
Museums
image - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya
Museums

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

#LBBPicks: This Guide Book Explores Mumbai Through The Prism Of The Sea
Fort
Art Galleries
image - National Gallery of Modern Art
Art Galleries

National Gallery of Modern Art

Not Just A Gallery: The National Gallery Of Modern Art In Mumbai Is A Lot More
