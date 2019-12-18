Kalyan

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kalyan

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Traffic Signal
Fast Food Restaurants

Traffic Signal

Budget-Friendly Outlet With A Variety Of Dishes To Choose From!
Kalyan
Dessert Parlours
image - Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar
Dessert Parlours

Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar

Treat Yourself With Varieties Of Desserts And Shakes At This Ice Cream Factory
Kalyan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Box Office Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

Box Office Cafe

Live Like A Celeb: Box Office Cafe Brings Bollywood Feels For Everyone
Kalyan
Casual Dining
image - Adipoli
Casual Dining

Adipoli

Craving Meen Curry? This New Eatery Is Nailing Keralite Cuisine
Kalyan
Casual Dining
image - Videsi Desi Bistro
Casual Dining

Videsi Desi Bistro

Naan Bruschetta Or Thai Pot Rice: This Eatery Serves Dishes That Are Out-Of-The-Box
Kalyan
Cafes
image - Greenhouse Cafe
Cafes

Greenhouse Cafe

No Excuses: This Kalyan Health Cafe Is Open From 6 AM To Midnight
Kalyan
Food Trucks
image - RockSalt - Food On Wheels
Food Trucks

RockSalt - Food On Wheels

Get Delicious Waffles And Pesto Pasta At This Kalyan Food Truck
Kalyan
Casual Dining
image - Pop Tate's
Casual Dining

Pop Tate's

Heading From Mumbai To Nashik? Stop At This Eatery For Yummy Lemon Chicken
Kalyan
Casual Dining
image - Urban Tadka
Casual Dining

Urban Tadka

Heading From Mumbai To Nashik? Stop At This Eatery For Yummy Lemon Chicken
Kalyan
Sweet Shops
image - Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi
Sweet Shops

Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi

Sweet, Sweet Cravings: The Mawa Jalebi At This SoBo Stall Is Out Of This World
Mandvi
Sweet Shops
image - Suleman Usman Mithaiwala
Sweet Shops

Suleman Usman Mithaiwala

Suleman Usman Mithaiwala On Mohammed Ali Road Serves Authentic Desi Sweets
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sukri's Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Sukri's Biryani House

This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Mandvi
Bakeries
image - Roshan Bakery & Restaurant
Bakeries

Roshan Bakery & Restaurant

We Tell You Why Roshan Bakery & Restaurant Has The Best Parsi Food In Town
Mazgaon
Casual Dining
image - Noor Mohammadi Hotel
Casual Dining

Noor Mohammadi Hotel

If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Mandvi
Casual Dining
image - Shalimar Restaurant
Casual Dining

Shalimar Restaurant

Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Radio Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Radio Restaurant

The Murgh Taliban At This 100-Year-Old Restaurant In Crawford Market Is Deadly
Fort
Casual Dining
image - Gulshan - E- Iran
Casual Dining

Gulshan - E- Iran

Satiate Your Mughlai Fare Cravings With Sumptuous Mutton Shahi, Dabba Gosht & More At Gulshan-E-Iran
Mumbai CST Area
Casual Dining
image - B Bhagat Tarachand
Casual Dining

B Bhagat Tarachand

The Vegetarian Thali At Bhagat Tarachand In Zaveri Bazaar Is Amazing
Marine Lines
Dessert Parlours
image - Taj Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Taj Ice Cream

You'll Love The Creamy, Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Hidden Gem In Bohri Mohalla
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Haji Tikka Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

Haji Tikka Corner

So Yum: Have A Plate Of Juicy Seekh Kebabs For INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Byculla
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Badshah
Fast Food Restaurants

Badshah

This 110-Year-Old Shop Near Crawford Market Has The Best Falooda In Town
Kalbadevi
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Imam Sharbathwala
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Imam Sharbathwala

Beat The Heat While Shopping For Antiques In Chor Bazar At This Hidden Gem!
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Surti 12 Handi
Fast Food Restaurants

Surti 12 Handi

Get Mutton Paaya & Nalli Nihari For Just INR 150 At This 80-Year-Old Eatery
Grant Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Prince Shawarma
Fast Food Restaurants

Prince Shawarma

This Place Does A Variety Of Shawarma & You Must Try Them All
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Al Kebabi
Fast Food Restaurants

Al Kebabi

Craving For Mughlai Food? Al Kabebi Is Indeed An Indulging Experience
Casual Dining
image - Shree Thaker Bhojanalay
Casual Dining

Shree Thaker Bhojanalay

Get Unlimited Authentic Gujarati Food At This Simple & Homely Restaurant In Kalbadevi
Kalbadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Aram
Fast Food Restaurants

Aram

Getting Off At CST? Stop By This Eatery For Delicious Cheese Grilled Vada Pav
Fort
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Friends Union Joshi Club
Fast Food Restaurants

Friends Union Joshi Club

We Love The Wholesome, Gujju-Style Thali At The Friends Union Joshi Club
Kalbadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The J
Fast Food Restaurants

The J

It's Fry-O-Clock: The J Has Opened A New Outlet In Mazgaon & We're Getting Those Loaded Fries
Mansingh Road
