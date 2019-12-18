Explore
Kalyan
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kalyan
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Fine Dining
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Sweet Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Home Caterers
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Traffic Signal
Budget-Friendly Outlet With A Variety Of Dishes To Choose From!
Kalyan
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar
Treat Yourself With Varieties Of Desserts And Shakes At This Ice Cream Factory
Kalyan
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Box Office Cafe
Live Like A Celeb: Box Office Cafe Brings Bollywood Feels For Everyone
Kalyan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Adipoli
Craving Meen Curry? This New Eatery Is Nailing Keralite Cuisine
Kalyan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Videsi Desi Bistro
Naan Bruschetta Or Thai Pot Rice: This Eatery Serves Dishes That Are Out-Of-The-Box
Kalyan
Cafes
Cafes
Greenhouse Cafe
No Excuses: This Kalyan Health Cafe Is Open From 6 AM To Midnight
Kalyan
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
RockSalt - Food On Wheels
Get Delicious Waffles And Pesto Pasta At This Kalyan Food Truck
Kalyan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pop Tate's
Heading From Mumbai To Nashik? Stop At This Eatery For Yummy Lemon Chicken
Kalyan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Urban Tadka
Heading From Mumbai To Nashik? Stop At This Eatery For Yummy Lemon Chicken
Kalyan
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi
Sweet, Sweet Cravings: The Mawa Jalebi At This SoBo Stall Is Out Of This World
Mandvi
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala On Mohammed Ali Road Serves Authentic Desi Sweets
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sukri's Biryani House
This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Mandvi
Bakeries
Bakeries
Roshan Bakery & Restaurant
We Tell You Why Roshan Bakery & Restaurant Has The Best Parsi Food In Town
Mazgaon
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Noor Mohammadi Hotel
If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Mandvi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shalimar Restaurant
Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Radio Restaurant
The Murgh Taliban At This 100-Year-Old Restaurant In Crawford Market Is Deadly
Fort
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gulshan - E- Iran
Satiate Your Mughlai Fare Cravings With Sumptuous Mutton Shahi, Dabba Gosht & More At Gulshan-E-Iran
Mumbai CST Area
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
B Bhagat Tarachand
The Vegetarian Thali At Bhagat Tarachand In Zaveri Bazaar Is Amazing
Marine Lines
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Taj Ice Cream
You'll Love The Creamy, Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Hidden Gem In Bohri Mohalla
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Haji Tikka Corner
So Yum: Have A Plate Of Juicy Seekh Kebabs For INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Byculla
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Badshah
This 110-Year-Old Shop Near Crawford Market Has The Best Falooda In Town
Kalbadevi
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Imam Sharbathwala
Beat The Heat While Shopping For Antiques In Chor Bazar At This Hidden Gem!
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Surti 12 Handi
Get Mutton Paaya & Nalli Nihari For Just INR 150 At This 80-Year-Old Eatery
Grant Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Prince Shawarma
This Place Does A Variety Of Shawarma & You Must Try Them All
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Al Kebabi
Craving For Mughlai Food? Al Kabebi Is Indeed An Indulging Experience
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shree Thaker Bhojanalay
Get Unlimited Authentic Gujarati Food At This Simple & Homely Restaurant In Kalbadevi
Kalbadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Aram
Getting Off At CST? Stop By This Eatery For Delicious Cheese Grilled Vada Pav
Fort
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Friends Union Joshi Club
We Love The Wholesome, Gujju-Style Thali At The Friends Union Joshi Club
Kalbadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The J
It's Fry-O-Clock: The J Has Opened A New Outlet In Mazgaon & We're Getting Those Loaded Fries
Mansingh Road
