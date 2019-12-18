Kamathipura

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sarvi Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Sarvi Restaurant

Seekh And You Shall Find: This Iconic SoBo Joint Whips Up The Best Kainchi Kebabs
Byculla
Casual Dining
image - Kakori House
Casual Dining

Kakori House

You Should Try The Melt-In-Your-Mouth Kebabs At Kakori House
Grant Road
Markets
image - Chor Bazaar
Markets

Chor Bazaar

Polaroids, Typewriters & More: A Hipster's Guide To Chor Bazaar
Kumbharwada
Hotels
image - The Sahil Hotel
Hotels

The Sahil Hotel

3D Flower Making Workshop - Mumbai Edition
Mumbai Central
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Prince Shawarma
Fast Food Restaurants

Prince Shawarma

This Place Does A Variety Of Shawarma & You Must Try Them All
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Al Kebabi
Fast Food Restaurants

Al Kebabi

Craving For Mughlai Food? Al Kabebi Is Indeed An Indulging Experience
Other
image - Poster Stuff
Other

Poster Stuff

Bollywood Buffs, This Is The Best Shop In Town For Vintage Movie Posters
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Surti 12 Handi
Fast Food Restaurants

Surti 12 Handi

Get Mutton Paaya & Nalli Nihari For Just INR 150 At This 80-Year-Old Eatery
Grant Road
Furniture Stores
image - The Grand Trunk Funiture
Furniture Stores

The Grand Trunk Funiture

An Absolutely Gorgeous Store For Vintage Furniture In Kumbharwada
Kumbharwada
Home Décor Stores
image - Mansoori Curio Shop
Home Décor Stores

Mansoori Curio Shop

This Shop In Chor Bazaar Has Everything Antique At Reasonsable Prices!
Kumbharwada
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Imam Sharbathwala
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Imam Sharbathwala

Beat The Heat While Shopping For Antiques In Chor Bazar At This Hidden Gem!
Kumbharwada
Accessories
image - Vintage Watches
Accessories

Vintage Watches

Rolex, Seiko Or Rado: This Shop In Chor Bazar Sells Original Vintage Watches For Cheap
Kumbharwada
Bakeries
image - The Next Door Baker
Bakeries

The Next Door Baker

Mango Lovers, Rejoice! This Home Baker Makes Aamras Cake & It's Amazing
Mumbai Central
Accessories
image - Miitzee
Accessories

Miitzee

Chic Totes, Ethnic Pothlis & Holographic Pouches: Get A Bag For Every Occasion From This Store
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Superheroes Bistro
Fast Food Restaurants

Superheroes Bistro

A Superhero Themed Cafe In Byculla Offers Some Amazing Burger Combos
Byculla
Dessert Parlours
image - Taj Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Taj Ice Cream

You'll Love The Creamy, Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Hidden Gem In Bohri Mohalla
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Haji Tikka Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

Haji Tikka Corner

So Yum: Have A Plate Of Juicy Seekh Kebabs For INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Byculla
Cafes
image - The Bombay Cafe
Cafes

The Bombay Cafe

From Paneer To Chocolate, Try A Whole New Variety Of Dosas At The Bombay Cafe!
Grant Road
Cafes
image - Bogeto Cafe
Cafes

Bogeto Cafe

Thepla Toquitos, Pav Bhaji Crostini & More: This New Veg Italian Eatery Has Wacky, Delicious Food
Mumbai Central
Dessert Parlours
image - Punjab Sind
Dessert Parlours

Punjab Sind

Legendary Punjab Sindh Dairy Is Now In South Mumbai
Mumbai Central
