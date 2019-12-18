Kandivali East

Clothing Stores
Peter England
Clothing Stores

Peter England

Men, Up Your Style Game With Shirts & Formal Wear From Peter England
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
AND Store
Clothing Stores

AND Store

Swag Quotient: This Fun Brand Has Just The Attire You Need
Kandivali East
Bath & Body Stores
Health & Glow
Bath & Body Stores

Health & Glow

Health & Glow Will Sort Out All Your Personal Grooming Needs
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
Cotton Culture
Clothing Stores

Cotton Culture

Beat The Heat: Breathable And Affordable Ethnic Clothing
Kandivali East
Handicrafts Stores
Kraft Idea
Handicrafts Stores

Kraft Idea

Ethnic Jewellery, Handpainted Kettles & More: We're In Love With This Homegrown Gifting Store
Kandivali East
Department Stores
Miniso
Department Stores

Miniso

Practical Meets Cute At This One-Stop-Shop
Kandivali East
Jewellery Shops
Pearl Imitation Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Pearl Imitation Jewellery

Small & Chic: This Jewellery Kiosk Is Just What You've Been Looking For
Kandivali East
Accessories
Sufi Bags
Accessories

Sufi Bags

Handcrafted With Love: This Bag Store Is Slaying It With Its Funky Prints
Kandivali East
Boutiques
Doree
Boutiques

Doree

Ethnic Designer Wear Heaven: This Boutique Is Where You Need To Head To
Kandivali East
Shoe Stores
Charlie Collection
Shoe Stores

Charlie Collection

Get Quirky Sneakers & Comfy Chappals Under INR 400 At This Store In Malad
Malad West
Clothing Stores
Desire
Clothing Stores

Desire

Baap Ka Maal Or 4 Play: This New Burger Joint Is Slaying It With Its Delicious Fare
Andheri West
Clothing Stores
Indian Threads
Clothing Stores

Indian Threads

Floral Printed Shirts, Solid Textures & More: Men, Bookmark This Chic Shirt Brand
Kandivali West
Jewellery Shops
Tapasyaa Jewellery & Accessories
Jewellery Shops

Tapasyaa Jewellery & Accessories

Pastel Beaded Neckpieces Or Kundan Earrings: This Store Is Paradise For Jewellery Lovers
Kandivali West
Accessories
JB Collections
Accessories

JB Collections

JB Collections At Kandivali's Got Amazing Statement Jewellery
Kandivali West
Boutiques
Arshia Fashion House
Boutiques

Arshia Fashion House

Handmade Soaps, Perfumes & Apparel: There's Nothing Not To Love At Kandivali's Arshia
Kandivali West
Bath & Body Stores
27 Cosmetics
Bath & Body Stores

27 Cosmetics

Hello, Glow: Let Your Skin Breathe Again With The Charcoal Detox Soap From 27Cosmetics
Jogeshwari
Home Décor Stores
Sign N Glow
Home Décor Stores

Sign N Glow

Light It Up: Get A Customised Neon Sign For Your Room From This Andheri Shop
Andheri West
Jewellery Shops
Silver Art Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Silver Art Jewellery

Buy Artificial Jewellery From This Shop At Throwaway Prices!
Malad West
Clothing Stores
Prink Fit
Clothing Stores

Prink Fit

Shimmery Jumpsuits, Satin Tops Or Polka Dresses: This Boutique Has It All
Clothing Stores
RajKamal
Clothing Stores

RajKamal

Head To RajKamal For Linen Trousers, Dresses And Jackets Made-To-Order
Malad West
Department Stores
Mumuso
Department Stores

Mumuso

Quirky Stationery, Rainbow Hues & More: We're In Love With This Korean Brand
Kandivali West
Accessories
Bag Hee Bag
Accessories

Bag Hee Bag

Bag It: Ace Your Traditional Outfits With These Chic Clutches And Handbags
Malad West
Clothing Stores
Sankalp Bandhej
Clothing Stores

Sankalp Bandhej

Love Bandhani? This Special City Store Is Sure To Make You Swoon
Kandivali West
Clothing Stores
Mohit Jaipuri Product
Clothing Stores

Mohit Jaipuri Product

This Special Store At Raghuleela Kandivali Has Experimental Designs For Kurtis And Tops
Kandivali West
Cosmetics Stores
Sephora
Cosmetics Stores

Sephora

Sephora Has Opened A New Shop In Mumbai, And We're Telling You Where
Malad West
Clothing Stores
Shimmers Design Company
Clothing Stores

Shimmers Design Company

From Chic Lehangas To Stylish Gowns: Fulfil Your Wedding Trousseau Goals At This Store
Malad East
Accessories
Baginnov
Accessories

Baginnov

Baginnov In Borivali Is A Mall For Everything Bags And Here's Why You Should Check It Out
Borivali West
Gift Shops
State Of Art
Gift Shops

State Of Art

Drinking Games & Superhero Merchandise : We've Spotted The Coolest Store In Malad
Malad West
Clothing Stores
Tirumala
Clothing Stores

Tirumala

OMG! This Fabric Store Is The Answer To All Your Festive Woes
Borivali West
