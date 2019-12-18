Explore
Kandivali East
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kandivali East
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Boutiques
Accessories
Gift Shops
Jewellery Shops
Stationery Stores
Book Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Shoe Stores
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Peter England
Men, Up Your Style Game With Shirts & Formal Wear From Peter England
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
AND Store
Swag Quotient: This Fun Brand Has Just The Attire You Need
Kandivali East
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Stores
Health & Glow
Health & Glow Will Sort Out All Your Personal Grooming Needs
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Cotton Culture
Beat The Heat: Breathable And Affordable Ethnic Clothing
Kandivali East
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Kraft Idea
Ethnic Jewellery, Handpainted Kettles & More: We're In Love With This Homegrown Gifting Store
Kandivali East
Department Stores
Department Stores
Miniso
Practical Meets Cute At This One-Stop-Shop
Kandivali East
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Pearl Imitation Jewellery
Small & Chic: This Jewellery Kiosk Is Just What You've Been Looking For
Kandivali East
Accessories
Accessories
Sufi Bags
Handcrafted With Love: This Bag Store Is Slaying It With Its Funky Prints
Kandivali East
Boutiques
Boutiques
Doree
Ethnic Designer Wear Heaven: This Boutique Is Where You Need To Head To
Kandivali East
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Charlie Collection
Get Quirky Sneakers & Comfy Chappals Under INR 400 At This Store In Malad
Malad West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Desire
Baap Ka Maal Or 4 Play: This New Burger Joint Is Slaying It With Its Delicious Fare
Andheri West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Indian Threads
Floral Printed Shirts, Solid Textures & More: Men, Bookmark This Chic Shirt Brand
Kandivali West
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Tapasyaa Jewellery & Accessories
Pastel Beaded Neckpieces Or Kundan Earrings: This Store Is Paradise For Jewellery Lovers
Kandivali West
Accessories
Accessories
JB Collections
JB Collections At Kandivali's Got Amazing Statement Jewellery
Kandivali West
Boutiques
Boutiques
Arshia Fashion House
Handmade Soaps, Perfumes & Apparel: There's Nothing Not To Love At Kandivali's Arshia
Kandivali West
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Stores
27 Cosmetics
Hello, Glow: Let Your Skin Breathe Again With The Charcoal Detox Soap From 27Cosmetics
Jogeshwari
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Sign N Glow
Light It Up: Get A Customised Neon Sign For Your Room From This Andheri Shop
Andheri West
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Silver Art Jewellery
Buy Artificial Jewellery From This Shop At Throwaway Prices!
Malad West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Prink Fit
Shimmery Jumpsuits, Satin Tops Or Polka Dresses: This Boutique Has It All
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
RajKamal
Head To RajKamal For Linen Trousers, Dresses And Jackets Made-To-Order
Malad West
Department Stores
Department Stores
Mumuso
Quirky Stationery, Rainbow Hues & More: We're In Love With This Korean Brand
Kandivali West
Accessories
Accessories
Bag Hee Bag
Bag It: Ace Your Traditional Outfits With These Chic Clutches And Handbags
Malad West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Sankalp Bandhej
Love Bandhani? This Special City Store Is Sure To Make You Swoon
Kandivali West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mohit Jaipuri Product
This Special Store At Raghuleela Kandivali Has Experimental Designs For Kurtis And Tops
Kandivali West
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Sephora
Sephora Has Opened A New Shop In Mumbai, And We're Telling You Where
Malad West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Shimmers Design Company
From Chic Lehangas To Stylish Gowns: Fulfil Your Wedding Trousseau Goals At This Store
Malad East
Accessories
Accessories
Baginnov
Baginnov In Borivali Is A Mall For Everything Bags And Here's Why You Should Check It Out
Borivali West
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
State Of Art
Drinking Games & Superhero Merchandise : We've Spotted The Coolest Store In Malad
Malad West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Tirumala
OMG! This Fabric Store Is The Answer To All Your Festive Woes
Borivali West
