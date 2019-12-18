Kurla

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fat Theory
Fast Food Restaurants

Fat Theory

Quirky Decor, Scrumptious Food & Yum Desserts, This Eatery Is Goals!
Kurla
Casual Dining
image - Shizusan
Casual Dining

Shizusan

Dinner Dates Sorted At This New Asian Place In Phoenix Marketcity! ♥️
Kurla
Cafes
image - Blue Basil
Cafes

Blue Basil

This New Pretty Cafe Is Known For Amazing Desserts & Shakes
Kurla
Casual Dining
image - Kebabs & Curries Company
Casual Dining

Kebabs & Curries Company

Kebabs! It's Not Just A Dish But An Emotion!
Kurla
Casual Dining
image - Hardeep Punjab
Casual Dining

Hardeep Punjab

Punjabi Food At Its Best
Kurla
Cafes
image - Tea Villa Cafe
Cafes

Tea Villa Cafe

This Tea Cafe With Its Refreshing Servings Is A Delight For Teetotalers
Kurla
Cafes
image - Springold The Luxury Cafe
Cafes

Springold The Luxury Cafe

Sip On Ultimo Hot Chocolate, Creamy Red Velvet Shake & More At This Cafe
Kurla
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Golden Dhaba
Fast Food Restaurants

Golden Dhaba

Desi Feels: Try Out This Authentic Village-Style Dhaba In The City
Kurla
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Falafel's
Fast Food Restaurants

Falafel's

Yay Or Nay? This Mumbai Eatery Is Combining Our Love For Shawarma & Pizza
Kurla
Cafes
image - Coffee Culture
Cafes

Coffee Culture

You'll Love To Catch Up With Your Friends Over A Cup Of Coffee At This Kurla Cafe
Kurla
Casual Dining
image - Rajdhani Thali Restaurant
Casual Dining

Rajdhani Thali Restaurant

Rajdhani Opens It's Doors To Thali Lovers
Kurla
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Dr. Bubbles Chai Specialist
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Dr. Bubbles Chai Specialist

Have You Tried Bubble Tea Yet? Here's Where You Can Get It In Mumbai
Kurla
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hotel Sunny
Fast Food Restaurants

Hotel Sunny

Hotel Sunny Is One Of Mumbai's Last Secrets, And We're Outing It
Casual Dining
image - Duma Dum Mast Kalandar
Casual Dining

Duma Dum Mast Kalandar

Mutton Chaap At This Punjabi Eatery Is What We Live For Now
Chembur
Casual Dining
image - The Art House - The Fern Residency
Casual Dining

The Art House - The Fern Residency

The Art House In Chembur Cannot Be Missed For Sure
Chembur
Casual Dining
image - Local Stop
Casual Dining

Local Stop

Satisfy Your Food Cravings With Amazing North Indian Delicacies!
Chembur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Hotel Saroj & Sweet Mart
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Hotel Saroj & Sweet Mart

Chemburs Best Joint For Healthy Juices & Fresh Mango Milkshake At Killer Prices!!
Chembur
Casual Dining
image - Malhaar
Casual Dining

Malhaar

Malhaar Serves The South Indian Food At Its Best
Chembur East
Bakeries
image - Oven Hot The Bake Shop
Bakeries

Oven Hot The Bake Shop

This Cake Shop In Chembur Offers Cakes For Every Occassion
Chembur
Casual Dining
image - Shalom Bar & Kitchen
Casual Dining

Shalom Bar & Kitchen

A Middle Eastern Treat In Chembur!
Chembur
Bakeries
image - Breadily Baked
Bakeries

Breadily Baked

Relish European Style Croissant & Desserts At This Place In Chembur
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Egg Works
Fast Food Restaurants

Egg Works

The Menu At Egg Works Is Simply What You Need For Breakfest
Chembur
Casual Dining
image - Via Bombay
Casual Dining

Via Bombay

Gorge On A Variety Of Cuisines At This Newly Opened Restaurant In Chembur
Chembur
Casual Dining
image - Sadguru Hotel
Casual Dining

Sadguru Hotel

Have You Been To Sadguru, One Of Chembur's Most Famous Eateries?
Chembur
Cafes
image - Le Cafe - Hotel Jewel Of Chembur
Cafes

Le Cafe - Hotel Jewel Of Chembur

Le Cafe Is Low-Key Selling Some Of The Most Delicious Waffles & Pancakes In Mumbai
Chembur
Cafes
image - The Koffee Works
Cafes

The Koffee Works

This New Cafe In Chembur Serves Tasty Matcha Latte, Affogato & Thandai
Chembur
Cafes
image - Grandmama's Cafe
Cafes

Grandmama's Cafe

Did You Hear? The Cosy Grandmama's Cafe Is Now Open In Chembur (And It's Huge)
Chembur
Dessert Parlours
image - Icekraft
Dessert Parlours

Icekraft

Craft Your Stress Out With Icekraft Desserts!
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gupta Bhel Puri House
Fast Food Restaurants

Gupta Bhel Puri House

You Must Try The Dahi Puri At This Famous Chaat Centre In Chembur
Chembur
Casual Dining
image - Kook
Casual Dining

Kook

The Chicken Chettinad Curry From Kook In Chembur Is A Must-Have
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - MOJO Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

MOJO Pizza

Here's Where You'll Get The Best Pizza In Town!
Chembur
Casual Dining
image - Wok Hei
Casual Dining

Wok Hei

Try Lip-Smacking Thai & Chinese At Wok Hei In Chembur
Chembur
