Kurla
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kurla
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Fine Dining
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Delivery Services
Dhabhas
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fat Theory
Quirky Decor, Scrumptious Food & Yum Desserts, This Eatery Is Goals!
Kurla
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shizusan
Dinner Dates Sorted At This New Asian Place In Phoenix Marketcity! ♥️
Kurla
Cafes
Cafes
Blue Basil
This New Pretty Cafe Is Known For Amazing Desserts & Shakes
Kurla
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kebabs & Curries Company
Kebabs! It's Not Just A Dish But An Emotion!
Kurla
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hardeep Punjab
Punjabi Food At Its Best
Kurla
Cafes
Cafes
Tea Villa Cafe
This Tea Cafe With Its Refreshing Servings Is A Delight For Teetotalers
Kurla
Cafes
Cafes
Springold The Luxury Cafe
Sip On Ultimo Hot Chocolate, Creamy Red Velvet Shake & More At This Cafe
Kurla
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Golden Dhaba
Desi Feels: Try Out This Authentic Village-Style Dhaba In The City
Kurla
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Falafel's
Yay Or Nay? This Mumbai Eatery Is Combining Our Love For Shawarma & Pizza
Kurla
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee Culture
You'll Love To Catch Up With Your Friends Over A Cup Of Coffee At This Kurla Cafe
Kurla
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rajdhani Thali Restaurant
Rajdhani Opens It's Doors To Thali Lovers
Kurla
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dr. Bubbles Chai Specialist
Have You Tried Bubble Tea Yet? Here's Where You Can Get It In Mumbai
Kurla
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hotel Sunny
Hotel Sunny Is One Of Mumbai's Last Secrets, And We're Outing It
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Duma Dum Mast Kalandar
Mutton Chaap At This Punjabi Eatery Is What We Live For Now
Chembur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Art House - The Fern Residency
The Art House In Chembur Cannot Be Missed For Sure
Chembur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Local Stop
Satisfy Your Food Cravings With Amazing North Indian Delicacies!
Chembur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Hotel Saroj & Sweet Mart
Chemburs Best Joint For Healthy Juices & Fresh Mango Milkshake At Killer Prices!!
Chembur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Malhaar
Malhaar Serves The South Indian Food At Its Best
Chembur East
Bakeries
Bakeries
Oven Hot The Bake Shop
This Cake Shop In Chembur Offers Cakes For Every Occassion
Chembur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shalom Bar & Kitchen
A Middle Eastern Treat In Chembur!
Chembur
Bakeries
Bakeries
Breadily Baked
Relish European Style Croissant & Desserts At This Place In Chembur
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Egg Works
The Menu At Egg Works Is Simply What You Need For Breakfest
Chembur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Via Bombay
Gorge On A Variety Of Cuisines At This Newly Opened Restaurant In Chembur
Chembur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sadguru Hotel
Have You Been To Sadguru, One Of Chembur's Most Famous Eateries?
Chembur
Cafes
Cafes
Le Cafe - Hotel Jewel Of Chembur
Le Cafe Is Low-Key Selling Some Of The Most Delicious Waffles & Pancakes In Mumbai
Chembur
Cafes
Cafes
The Koffee Works
This New Cafe In Chembur Serves Tasty Matcha Latte, Affogato & Thandai
Chembur
Cafes
Cafes
Grandmama's Cafe
Did You Hear? The Cosy Grandmama's Cafe Is Now Open In Chembur (And It's Huge)
Chembur
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Icekraft
Craft Your Stress Out With Icekraft Desserts!
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gupta Bhel Puri House
You Must Try The Dahi Puri At This Famous Chaat Centre In Chembur
Chembur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kook
The Chicken Chettinad Curry From Kook In Chembur Is A Must-Have
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
MOJO Pizza
Here's Where You'll Get The Best Pizza In Town!
Chembur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wok Hei
Try Lip-Smacking Thai & Chinese At Wok Hei In Chembur
Chembur
