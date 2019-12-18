Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Kurla
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kurla
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Accessories
Gardening Stores
Gift Shops
Home Décor Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Furniture Stores
Home Décor Stores
Jewellery Shops
Malls
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Girdharlal Brothers
Since 1944: Head To This Iconic Saree Shop In SoBo!
Kurla
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Craftsvilla
This Online Store Has Amazing Outfits Which Are Perfect For The Festive Season
Kurla
Street Stores
Street Stores
Chindi Market
Get Fabric For A Full Lehenga For Only INR 400 At This Kurla Market
Kurla
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Vero Moda
An Androgynous Man's Guide To Dressing Fabulously In Mumbai
Kurla
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
The Body Shop
The Body Shop Just Launched The Yummiest Vegan Face Masks
Kurla
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Aldo
An Androgynous Man's Guide To Dressing Fabulously In Mumbai
Kurla
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Embassy Gift Shop
Home Décor, Gifts & More: Make Any Occasion Special With Goodies From This City Store
Chembur East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Shrimati Matching Centre
Ladies, This Store Sells Readymade Blouses & Fabrics For As Low As INR 350
Chembur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mumbai Say
Amp Up Your Wedding Wardrobe With Stunning Creations From This Mumbai Store
Chembur
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Green Leaf Store
This Secret Ceramic Store Has Colourful Planters Starting At INR 150
Chembur
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
Raju Kumar Nursery
Tropical Themed Mutkas & Ceramic Wind Chines: This Nursery Is A Paradise For Passionate Gardeners
Ghatkopar East
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
Ranjana Nursery & Water Fountain
Make New Fronds: Go Here If House Plants Are A Big Dill For You
Ghatkopar East
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Sarom Fab
Sarom Has The Right Selection To Give Your Home A Brand New Look
Ghatkopar West
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Kapee's Gallery
Message In A Bottle, Scented Candles & Party Hats: This 20-Year-Old Gifting Shop Has It All
Ghatkopar East
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Vivid Jewellery
Keeping It Exclusive: These Jewellery Designs Are One-Time Only
Ghatkopar East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Queen Of Hearts
Work It: This Store Sells Gorgeous Sarees, Kurtis & Blouses You Will Love To Flaunt
Sion
Accessories
Accessories
The Queens Store
Cue Cuteness! This Ghatkopar Store Has Quirky Gifts We Love
Ghatkopar East
Accessories
Accessories
Dharmachakra
Diamond Studded Rainwear Shoes & Shiny Unicorn Bags: Get The Quirkiest Accessories Under One Roof
Ghatkopar East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Zara
Zara's Latest Fall-Winter Collection For Men Is Here, And It's Fabulous
Kurla
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Sephora
Sephora Has Opened A New Outlet In Mumbai, And We're Telling You Where
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Suta
Our Favourite Sari Brand Finally Opens Its First Physical Store In Mumbai And We're Stoked!
Santacruz East
Accessories
Accessories
Pramanik Beauty & General Store
Traditional Borders & Curated Buttons: Spice Up Your Traditional Look With These Add Ons
Ghatkopar East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Popin
Baap Ka Maal Or 4 Play: This New Burger Joint Is Slaying It With Its Delicious Fare
Ghatkopar West
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Coronet Footwear
Kitty-Inspired Slides, High Heels And More: We Love This Footwear Store In Ghatkopar
Ghatkopar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Top Man
Men, Get Your Wedding Outfits Stitched From This Store
Ghatkopar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Prakash Sarees
We Found Sarees For All Occasions From This Ghatkopar Store
Ghatkopar East
Have a great recommendation for
Kurla?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE