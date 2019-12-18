Kurla

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kurla

Clothing Stores
Girdharlal Brothers
Clothing Stores

Girdharlal Brothers

Since 1944: Head To This Iconic Saree Shop In SoBo!
Kurla
Clothing Stores
Craftsvilla
Clothing Stores

Craftsvilla

This Online Store Has Amazing Outfits Which Are Perfect For The Festive Season
Kurla
Street Stores
Chindi Market
Street Stores

Chindi Market

Get Fabric For A Full Lehenga For Only INR 400 At This Kurla Market
Kurla
Clothing Stores
Vero Moda
Clothing Stores

Vero Moda

An Androgynous Man's Guide To Dressing Fabulously In Mumbai
Kurla
Cosmetics Stores
The Body Shop
Cosmetics Stores

The Body Shop

The Body Shop Just Launched The Yummiest Vegan Face Masks
Kurla
Shoe Stores
Aldo
Shoe Stores
Aldo

Aldo

An Androgynous Man's Guide To Dressing Fabulously In Mumbai
Kurla
Gift Shops
Embassy Gift Shop
Gift Shops

Embassy Gift Shop

Home Décor, Gifts & More: Make Any Occasion Special With Goodies From This City Store
Chembur East
Clothing Stores
Shrimati Matching Centre
Clothing Stores

Shrimati Matching Centre

Ladies, This Store Sells Readymade Blouses & Fabrics For As Low As INR 350
Chembur
Clothing Stores
Mumbai Say
Clothing Stores

Mumbai Say

Amp Up Your Wedding Wardrobe With Stunning Creations From This Mumbai Store
Chembur
Home Décor Stores
Green Leaf Store
Home Décor Stores

Green Leaf Store

This Secret Ceramic Store Has Colourful Planters Starting At INR 150
Chembur
Gardening Stores
Raju Kumar Nursery
Gardening Stores

Raju Kumar Nursery

Tropical Themed Mutkas & Ceramic Wind Chines: This Nursery Is A Paradise For Passionate Gardeners
Ghatkopar East
Gardening Stores
Ranjana Nursery & Water Fountain
Gardening Stores

Ranjana Nursery & Water Fountain

Make New Fronds: Go Here If House Plants Are A Big Dill For You
Ghatkopar East
Home Décor Stores
Sarom Fab
Home Décor Stores

Sarom Fab

Sarom Has The Right Selection To Give Your Home A Brand New Look
Ghatkopar West
Gift Shops
Kapee's Gallery
Gift Shops

Kapee's Gallery

Message In A Bottle, Scented Candles & Party Hats: This 20-Year-Old Gifting Shop Has It All
Ghatkopar East
Jewellery Shops
Vivid Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Vivid Jewellery

Keeping It Exclusive: These Jewellery Designs Are One-Time Only
Ghatkopar East
Clothing Stores
Queen Of Hearts
Clothing Stores

Queen Of Hearts

Work It: This Store Sells Gorgeous Sarees, Kurtis & Blouses You Will Love To Flaunt
Sion
Accessories
The Queens Store
Accessories

The Queens Store

Cue Cuteness! This Ghatkopar Store Has Quirky Gifts We Love
Ghatkopar East
Accessories
Dharmachakra
Accessories

Dharmachakra

Diamond Studded Rainwear Shoes & Shiny Unicorn Bags: Get The Quirkiest Accessories Under One Roof
Ghatkopar East
Clothing Stores
Zara
Clothing Stores
Zara

Zara

Zara's Latest Fall-Winter Collection For Men Is Here, And It's Fabulous
Kurla
Cosmetics Stores
Sephora
Cosmetics Stores
Sephora

Sephora

Sephora Has Opened A New Outlet In Mumbai, And We're Telling You Where
Clothing Stores
Suta
Clothing Stores
Suta

Suta

Our Favourite Sari Brand Finally Opens Its First Physical Store In Mumbai And We're Stoked!
Santacruz East
Accessories
Pramanik Beauty & General Store
Accessories

Pramanik Beauty & General Store

Traditional Borders & Curated Buttons: Spice Up Your Traditional Look With These Add Ons
Ghatkopar East
Clothing Stores
Popin
Clothing Stores
Popin

Popin

Baap Ka Maal Or 4 Play: This New Burger Joint Is Slaying It With Its Delicious Fare
Ghatkopar West
Shoe Stores
Coronet Footwear
Shoe Stores

Coronet Footwear

Kitty-Inspired Slides, High Heels And More: We Love This Footwear Store In Ghatkopar
Ghatkopar West
Clothing Stores
Top Man
Clothing Stores

Top Man

Men, Get Your Wedding Outfits Stitched From This Store
Ghatkopar West
Clothing Stores
Prakash Sarees
Clothing Stores

Prakash Sarees

We Found Sarees For All Occasions From This Ghatkopar Store
Ghatkopar East
