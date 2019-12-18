Kurla

image - Mr. Choco & Nuts
Mr. Choco & Nuts

Chocoholics, This Store Has Every Type Of Chocolate & Confectionery You Could Imagine
Kurla
image - Shakti The Sandwich Shop
Shakti The Sandwich Shop

Legendary Grilled Sandwiches Have Come To Mumbai, All The Way From Ahmedabad
Ghatkopar East
image - Jagdish Farshan
Jagdish Farshan

Now Throw Parties And Celebrations With Fresh Snacks Served At ₹60 Only!!
Ghatkopar East
image - Natraj - The Eats & Needs Store
Natraj - The Eats & Needs Store

Stock Up On CommBucha By Mavi From This Chembur Store
Chembur
image - Aarey Energee
Aarey Energee

When Was The Last Time You Had A Bottle Of Energee Milk?
Dharavi
