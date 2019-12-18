Explore
Kurla
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kurla
Mr. Choco & Nuts
Chocoholics, This Store Has Every Type Of Chocolate & Confectionery You Could Imagine
Kurla
Shakti The Sandwich Shop
Legendary Grilled Sandwiches Have Come To Mumbai, All The Way From Ahmedabad
Ghatkopar East
Jagdish Farshan
Now Throw Parties And Celebrations With Fresh Snacks Served At ₹60 Only!!
Ghatkopar East
Natraj - The Eats & Needs Store
Stock Up On CommBucha By Mavi From This Chembur Store
Chembur
Aarey Energee
When Was The Last Time You Had A Bottle Of Energee Milk?
Dharavi
