Mahalaxmi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mahalaxmi
Tote On The Turf
Tote-Talli Awesome: Tote On The Turf Has A Fancy New Bar That You Gotta Check Out
Mahalaxmi
Pubs
Pubs
The Ghetto
Pool Table, Free Popcorn & Retro Feels: Why We Still Love Partying At The Ghetto
Breach Candy
Pubs
Pubs
The Bombay Bronx
This Mumbai Themed Pub Has Reopened & It's Back As A Bar & Co-Working Space
Cumballa Hill
Bars
Bars
Doppio Bar & Brasserie
Doppio At Breach Candy Has An All New South-East Asian Menu
Cumballa Hill
Lounges
Lounges
Glocal Junction
Check Out Their New Menu With An Array Of Fusion Dishes
Worli
Bars
Bars
Tap Resto Bar
Check Out This Place You Would Love To Hang Out
Worli
Bars
Bars
36 Downtown Restobar
Decent Decor, Lively Ambience, Live Dj, Delicious Food, Signature Cocktails At Reasonable Prices
Tardeo
Bars
Bars
To Know Where
Get Only Good Vibes At This Gorgeous New Rooftop Bar In Worli
Worli
Pubs
Pubs
Matahaari
Worli's Dance Club Has A Champagne Bar, Jain Sushi And Deep House Music
Worli
Bars
Bars
Swey
Try Apple Butter Martinis And Craft Beers At This New Rooftop Bar In Worli
Worli
Bars
Bars
South Bombay Bar
Check Out This Great Place That Could Turn The Fortunes For Atria
Worli
Lounges
Lounges
Baraanaa
An Eclectic World Trip Jewel Box!
Worli
Lounges
Lounges
Baroke - Hotel Krishna Palace
Your Favourite Bollywood Club, Baroke, Is Now Also A Fancy Restaurant
Grant Road
Bars
Bars
Canto
European Charm & Classic Cocktails, This New SoBo Cafe Is Perfect For Date Night
Girgaum
Pubs
Pubs
Gymkhana 91 Bar & Kitchen
Have A Thing For Old-School Gymkhanas? This Is The Place To Go
Lower Parel
Lounges
Lounges
Luna - St. Regis Hotel
Plan The Perfect Date Night With Bae At This Restaurant
Pubs
Pubs
The Beer Cafe
Wooden Interiors & Large Variety Of Beers At The Beer Cafe
Lower Parel
Bars
Bars
Tryst
Dance Your Heart Out To Commercial Music Past 3AM At This Club In Lower Parel
Lower Parel
Bars
Bars
The Wine Rack
Did You Know This Mumbai Restaurant Is Also A Wine Shop?
Lower Parel
Lounges
Lounges
Lion Heart
All Day Happy Hours And No Fee For Co-Working At The Lion Heart In Byculla
Lounges
Lounges
Goyaa
Warehouse To Fine Diner: This New Addition To SoBo Is Super Classy
Byculla
