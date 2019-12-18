Mahalaxmi

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mahalaxmi

Bars
image - Tote On The Turf
Bars

Tote On The Turf

Tote-Talli Awesome: Tote On The Turf Has A Fancy New Bar That You Gotta Check Out
Mahalaxmi
Pubs
image - The Ghetto
Pubs

The Ghetto

Pool Table, Free Popcorn & Retro Feels: Why We Still Love Partying At The Ghetto
Breach Candy
Pubs
image - The Bombay Bronx
Pubs

The Bombay Bronx

This Mumbai Themed Pub Has Reopened & It's Back As A Bar & Co-Working Space
Cumballa Hill
Bars
image - Doppio Bar & Brasserie
Bars

Doppio Bar & Brasserie

Doppio At Breach Candy Has An All New South-East Asian Menu
Cumballa Hill
Lounges
image - Glocal Junction
Lounges

Glocal Junction

Check Out Their New Menu With An Array Of Fusion Dishes
Worli
Bars
image - Tap Resto Bar
Bars

Tap Resto Bar

Check Out This Place You Would Love To Hang Out
Worli
Bars
image - 36 Downtown Restobar
Bars

36 Downtown Restobar

Decent Decor, Lively Ambience, Live Dj, Delicious Food, Signature Cocktails At Reasonable Prices
Tardeo
Bars
image - To Know Where
Bars

To Know Where

Get Only Good Vibes At This Gorgeous New Rooftop Bar In Worli
Worli
Pubs
image - Matahaari
Pubs

Matahaari

Worli's Dance Club Has A Champagne Bar, Jain Sushi And Deep House Music
Worli
Bars
image - Swey
Bars

Swey

Try Apple Butter Martinis And Craft Beers At This New Rooftop Bar In Worli
Worli
Bars
image - South Bombay Bar
Bars

South Bombay Bar

Check Out This Great Place That Could Turn The Fortunes For Atria
Worli
Lounges
image - Baraanaa
Lounges

Baraanaa

An Eclectic World Trip Jewel Box!
Worli
Lounges
image - Baroke - Hotel Krishna Palace
Lounges

Baroke - Hotel Krishna Palace

Your Favourite Bollywood Club, Baroke, Is Now Also A Fancy Restaurant
Grant Road
Bars
image - Canto
Bars

Canto

European Charm & Classic Cocktails, This New SoBo Cafe Is Perfect For Date Night
Girgaum
Pubs
image - Gymkhana 91 Bar & Kitchen
Pubs

Gymkhana 91 Bar & Kitchen

Have A Thing For Old-School Gymkhanas? This Is The Place To Go
Lower Parel
Lounges
image - Luna - St. Regis Hotel
Lounges

Luna - St. Regis Hotel

Plan The Perfect Date Night With Bae At This Restaurant
Pubs
image - The Beer Cafe
Pubs

The Beer Cafe

Wooden Interiors & Large Variety Of Beers At The Beer Cafe
Lower Parel
Bars
image - Tryst
Bars

Tryst

Dance Your Heart Out To Commercial Music Past 3AM At This Club In Lower Parel
Lower Parel
Bars
image - The Wine Rack
Bars

The Wine Rack

Did You Know This Mumbai Restaurant Is Also A Wine Shop?
Lower Parel
Lounges
image - Lion Heart
Lounges

Lion Heart

All Day Happy Hours And No Fee For Co-Working At The Lion Heart In Byculla
Lounges
image - Goyaa
Lounges

Goyaa

Warehouse To Fine Diner: This New Addition To SoBo Is Super Classy
Byculla
