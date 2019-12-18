Explore
Mahalaxmi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mahalaxmi
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Fine Dining
Sweet Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Angrezi Dhaba
Planning A Fun Evening With Family Or Friends, Drop By Angrezi Dhaba For Good Food!
Mahalaxmi
Za'atar
Craving For Lebanese Cuisine? Check This Out
Mahalaxmi
Stable 18
This Restaurant Does Delicious Food & Offers A View Of The Race Course
Mahalaxmi
Keiba
No Horsin' Around: This Beautiful Asian Restaurant Has Opened At Mumbai's Race Course
Mahalaxmi
Cafe Port
Go Retro: This Lower Parel Cafe Will Organise Vinyl Sessions On The First Sunday Of Every Month
Mahalaxmi
The Roll Company
They See Us Rollin': Get Hot, Delicious Vada Pav Rolls Delivered Till 4AM
Mahalaxmi
Masque
Farm-To-Fork Goodness: Why Masque Makes For One Of The Best Restaurants In The City
Mahalaxmi
Gallops
Is Gallops At The Racecourse Truly One of Mumbai's 'Legendary' Restaurants?
Mahalaxmi
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Choose From Four Kinds Of Black Coffee At New Blue Tokai Café
Mahalaxmi
Food Court
Pool Table, Free Popcorn & Retro Feels: Why We Still Love Partying At The Ghetto
Breach Candy
Candy & Green
Try Zucchini Parcels & Vegan Omelettes At This Vegetarian Eatery In SoBo
Breach Candy
FiLLi
Never Miss A Joke: You Can Now Attend Late Night Open Mics In Mumbai
Breach Candy
Auber-Gin
Auber- Gin Specialises In Some Amazing Gin Cocktails With Delicious Vegetarian Food
Breach Candy
The Bombay Cartel
This Multi Cuisine Restaurant Offers Amazing Food Along With Live Screening
Breach Candy
Diet Tamasha
Dabba Watch: Order Pink Quinoa Sushi And Chia Seed Pudding For Lunch
Cumballa Hill
Du Rhone Chocolatier
This Swiss Chocolate Brand Is Making Handmade Praline And Truffle That You Should Totally Have
Tardeo
Nordic Kandie
The Vegan Chocolate From Nordic Kandie Is Rich, Dark And Guilt-Free
Kemps Corner
Haji Ali Juice Center
Oldie But A Goodie: The Many Charms Of Haji Ali Juice Centre
Breach Candy
Sony Mony Pav Bhaji
You Have Got To Try This Super Yummy & Buttery Pav Bhaji At This Stall In SoBo
Tardeo
Cafe Noorani
Eat Delicious Mutton Seekh Kebabs At Cafe Noorani
Tardeo
Beyond Waffles
Let's Have A Wafflelicious Day
Tardeo
One Step Up
A New Place For Sobo Serving North Indian, Italian & Continental Cuisine With A Twist
Tardeo
Under The Banyan Tree
The Banyan tree Is A Quiet Hidden Gem In Mumbai
Tardeo
Gold Coins Restaurant
Oldie But A Goldie: The Legendary Gold Coins Serves Yummy Food And Cheap Drinks
Tardeo
Mamaji's Grill
We Love The Delicious And Cheesy Pizza Sandwiches At This Stall In Tardeo
Tardeo
Tokyo Treat
Got An Appetite For Japanese Cuisine? We've Got You Covered!
Tardeo
Felicita
Guys, Check Out This European Cafe In Sobo For Tasty Pizzas & Pastas
Tardeo
Balaji Fast Food
Visit This Cute Little Outlet In Tardeo For Their Yum Sandwiches!
Tardeo
Waffles On Wheels
Heard This? Mumbai’s Got Itself A New Food Truck And It’s All About Waffles
Cumballa Hill
