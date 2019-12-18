Mahalaxmi

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mahalaxmi

Casual Dining
image - Angrezi Dhaba
Casual Dining

Angrezi Dhaba

Planning A Fun Evening With Family Or Friends, Drop By Angrezi Dhaba For Good Food!
Mahalaxmi
Casual Dining
image - Za'atar
Casual Dining

Za'atar

Craving For Lebanese Cuisine? Check This Out
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
image - Stable 18
Cafes

Stable 18

This Restaurant Does Delicious Food & Offers A View Of The Race Course
Mahalaxmi
Casual Dining
image - Keiba
Casual Dining

Keiba

No Horsin' Around: This Beautiful Asian Restaurant Has Opened At Mumbai's Race Course
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
image - Cafe Port
Cafes

Cafe Port

Go Retro: This Lower Parel Cafe Will Organise Vinyl Sessions On The First Sunday Of Every Month
Mahalaxmi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Roll Company
Fast Food Restaurants

The Roll Company

They See Us Rollin': Get Hot, Delicious Vada Pav Rolls Delivered Till 4AM
Mahalaxmi
Fine Dining
image - Masque
Fine Dining

Masque

Farm-To-Fork Goodness: Why Masque Makes For One Of The Best Restaurants In The City
Mahalaxmi
Fine Dining
image - Gallops
Fine Dining

Gallops

Is Gallops At The Racecourse Truly One of Mumbai's 'Legendary' Restaurants?
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
image - Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Choose From Four Kinds Of Black Coffee At New Blue Tokai Café
Mahalaxmi
Casual Dining
image - Food Court
Casual Dining

Food Court

Pool Table, Free Popcorn & Retro Feels: Why We Still Love Partying At The Ghetto
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
image - Candy & Green
Casual Dining

Candy & Green

Try Zucchini Parcels & Vegan Omelettes At This Vegetarian Eatery In SoBo
Breach Candy
Cafes
image - FiLLi
Cafes

FiLLi

Never Miss A Joke: You Can Now Attend Late Night Open Mics In Mumbai
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
image - Auber-Gin
Casual Dining

Auber-Gin

Auber- Gin Specialises In Some Amazing Gin Cocktails With Delicious Vegetarian Food
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
image - The Bombay Cartel
Casual Dining

The Bombay Cartel

This Multi Cuisine Restaurant Offers Amazing Food Along With Live Screening
Breach Candy
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Diet Tamasha
Fast Food Restaurants

Diet Tamasha

Dabba Watch: Order Pink Quinoa Sushi And Chia Seed Pudding For Lunch
Cumballa Hill
Sweet Shops
image - Du Rhone Chocolatier
Sweet Shops

Du Rhone Chocolatier

This Swiss Chocolate Brand Is Making Handmade Praline And Truffle That You Should Totally Have
Tardeo
Sweet Shops
image - Nordic Kandie
Sweet Shops

Nordic Kandie

The Vegan Chocolate From Nordic Kandie Is Rich, Dark And Guilt-Free
Kemps Corner
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Haji Ali Juice Center
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Haji Ali Juice Center

Oldie But A Goodie: The Many Charms Of Haji Ali Juice Centre
Breach Candy
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sony Mony Pav Bhaji
Fast Food Restaurants

Sony Mony Pav Bhaji

You Have Got To Try This Super Yummy & Buttery Pav Bhaji At This Stall In SoBo
Tardeo
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Noorani
Casual Dining

Cafe Noorani

Eat Delicious Mutton Seekh Kebabs At Cafe Noorani
Tardeo
Dessert Parlours
image - Beyond Waffles
Dessert Parlours

Beyond Waffles

Let's Have A Wafflelicious Day
Tardeo
Casual Dining
image - One Step Up
Casual Dining

One Step Up

A New Place For Sobo Serving North Indian, Italian & Continental Cuisine With A Twist
Tardeo
Casual Dining
image - Under The Banyan Tree
Casual Dining

Under The Banyan Tree

The Banyan tree Is A Quiet Hidden Gem In Mumbai
Tardeo
Casual Dining
image - Gold Coins Restaurant
Casual Dining

Gold Coins Restaurant

Oldie But A Goldie: The Legendary Gold Coins Serves Yummy Food And Cheap Drinks
Tardeo
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mamaji's Grill
Fast Food Restaurants

Mamaji's Grill

We Love The Delicious And Cheesy Pizza Sandwiches At This Stall In Tardeo
Tardeo
Casual Dining
image - Tokyo Treat
Casual Dining

Tokyo Treat

Got An Appetite For Japanese Cuisine? We've Got You Covered!
Tardeo
Cafes
image - Felicita
Cafes

Felicita

Guys, Check Out This European Cafe In Sobo For Tasty Pizzas & Pastas
Tardeo
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Balaji Fast Food
Fast Food Restaurants

Balaji Fast Food

Visit This Cute Little Outlet In Tardeo For Their Yum Sandwiches!
Tardeo
Food Trucks
image - Waffles On Wheels
Food Trucks

Waffles On Wheels

Heard This? Mumbai’s Got Itself A New Food Truck And It’s All About Waffles
Cumballa Hill
