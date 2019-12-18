Mahalaxmi

Home Décor Stores
The Cottage
Home Décor Stores

The Cottage

No Need To Scour Kolkata In This Heat When You Can Get It In Mumbai!
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
Freedom Tree
Home Décor Stores

Freedom Tree

Head To This Shop For Stunning, Quirky Garden Decor, Crockery & More
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
Tranceforme Designs
Home Décor Stores

Tranceforme Designs

Sustainable Kitchenware To Home Decor: This Mahalaxmi Store Sells All Things Gorgeous
Mahalaxmi
Stationery Stores
Premec By Lucky Pen House
Stationery Stores

Premec By Lucky Pen House

Get Customised Pens, Astronaut Erasers & More Stationery From This Store At Breach Candy
Breach Candy
Stationery Stores
Madcaps
Stationery Stores

Madcaps

Poker Night, Bachelorette Or Halloween? This Party Shop In Peddar Road Has It All
Cumballa Hill
Clothing Stores
Paraphernalia
Clothing Stores

Paraphernalia

Your Paraphernalia For Weddings: Shop For Designer Lehengas From This Posh Store
Tardeo
Clothing Stores
Corporate Collars
Clothing Stores

Corporate Collars

Men, We've Spotted A Chic Boutique You'll Fall In Love With
Tardeo
Accessories
Performance Racing
Accessories

Performance Racing

Ready, Set, Race: We Found A Racing Store In Tardeo You Should Check Out
Tardeo
Book Stores
Warden Book House
Book Stores

Warden Book House

Dream Interpretation, Palm Reading & More: A Mysterious Bookstore In Mumbai Sells Only Self-Help Books
Cumballa Hill
Home Décor Stores
Mora Taara
Home Décor Stores

Mora Taara

Give Your Home A Makeover With Quirky Decor From This Iconic SoBo Brand
Clothing Stores
Princess Boutique
Clothing Stores

Princess Boutique

Zari Borders & Bandhani Dupattas: This Store Will Solve All Your Wardrobe Woes
Tardeo
Shoe Stores
D'souza Collection
Shoe Stores

D'souza Collection

A Perfect Fit: You're Bound to Find Yours At This Local Shoe Store
Tardeo
Clothing Stores
Nakshatra
Clothing Stores

Nakshatra

Bring On The Bling: Find Embellished Sarees At This City Store
Tardeo
Furniture Stores
India Cane House
Furniture Stores

India Cane House

Get Beautiful Cane Furniture At This Kemps Corner Store For INR 750 Upward
Kemps Corner
Boutiques
Leena & Tahira
Boutiques

Leena & Tahira

From Pakistan, With Love: This Boutique Has Ethnic Traditional Wear Imported From Our Neighbours
Tardeo
Clothing Stores
Flaunt It
Clothing Stores

Flaunt It

Chic Indo-Western Kurtis & Eye-Catchy Decor: We’re In Love With This Quirky SoBo Design Studio
Tardeo
Clothing Stores
Roots Fashion Studio
Clothing Stores

Roots Fashion Studio

Ladies, You Must Visit Roots Fashion Studio At Breach Candy For Chic & Classy Apparel Options
Breach Candy
Clothing Stores
Posh Belle Children's Boutique
Clothing Stores

Posh Belle Children’s Boutique

Love Claire’s Or Accessorize? We’ve Found A Cheaper Version You’ll Love
Tardeo
Jewellery Shops
Precious Collection
Jewellery Shops

Precious Collection

From Rajwada To Mughal Designs: This Jewel Lounge Is Every Minimalist's Dream
Cumballa Hill
Clothing Stores
Soap Opera
Clothing Stores

Soap Opera

Are Off-Shoulders Your Thing? This Affordable Shop In Kemps Corner Will Sort You Out
Cumballa Hill
Shoe Stores
Fyor
Shoe Stores

Fyor

Daily Wear Or Special Occasion, This Shoe Store's Got Your Back
Kemps Corner
Shoe Stores
Native Shoes
Shoe Stores

Native Shoes

Both Alia Bhatt & Genelia Deshmukh Love This Vegan Shoe Brand And We Know Why
Kemps Corner
Accessories
Samvit Sudha
Accessories

Samvit Sudha

Handmade Paper To Eco-Friendly Tote Bags: This Sustainable Gifting Shop Has It All
Tardeo
