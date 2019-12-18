Explore
Malad East
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Malad East
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Home Caterers
Xotik Cafe
Cute Cafe Offering Amazing Food & Delicious Freak Shakes At Insane Prices
Malad East
Casual Dining
Olive Bistro
For Mediterranean & European Food, Head To Oberoi Mall
Goregaon East
Fast Food Restaurants
Le15 Petit Cafe
Binge On Savoury Crêpes, Dessert Waffles And More At This Café in Goregaon
Goregaon East
Casual Dining
Cream Centre
Fast Food Fave: Cream Center In Goregaon Is Apt For Those Evening Cravings
Goregaon East
Casual Dining
Asia Kitchen By Mainland China
Best Asian Culinary
Goregaon East
Fine Dining
Kangan - The Westin
Check Out Their Gigantic Yet Delicious Thali
Goregaon East
Casual Dining
Kakori House Rest-O-Bar
Lookout For This Place That Serves One Of The Best North Indian Cuisines
Goregaon East
Fast Food Restaurants
IndiKitchen
Indikitchen Serves Amazing North Indian Food, Order Right Away!
Goregaon East
Casual Dining
Esora
The World Of Esora
Goregaon East
Bakeries
Monginis
Cakes, Chips & More: Have A Slice Of Nostalgia At This Old Cake Shop In The City
Malad West
Fast Food Restaurants
Hotel Gopal Krishna
This South Indian Resturant Has Been Serving Delicious Food Since 1936
Malad West
Street Food
Sandwiches Stall
We Love This Tiny Stall In Malad Serving Over 50 Kinds Of Sandwiches!
Malad West
Casual Dining
Foodland
Popular Family Restaurant Serving Decent Food & Drinks At Affordable Prices
Malad West
Bakeries
Bindaas Binge
This Cake Shop In Goregaon Is Here To Satisfy All Your Sweet Cravings
Goregaon East
Delivery Services
Om Snacks
Try Cheesy Pizza, Cheesy Sandwiches And Cheesy Chaat From This Goregaon Joint
Goregaon East
Casual Dining
Amritsar Express
Get Authentic And Cheap Punjabi Food Home-Delivered From This Malad Eatery
Malad West
Fast Food Restaurants
Annashree
Annashree: Delicious Food With Super Cool Ambience
Malad West
Casual Dining
Green Tadka
Delish Vegetarion Food At Green Tadka
Goregaon West
Casual Dining
Udipi Vihar
This South Indian Joint Is Our Go-To For A Wholesome, Affordable Thali
Goregaon East
Fast Food Restaurants
Bawan Masala
This Delivery Joint Offers Sumptuous Mughlai Food At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Malad West
Delivery Services
Titter
Get Healthy Juices & Smoothies Delivered At Your Doorstep From Titter
Goregaon East
