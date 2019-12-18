Explore
Malad West
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Malad West
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Street Food
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sbarro
Gorge On Classic Chicken, Chicken Kebab Pizza & Pasta At This Outlet In Malad
Malad West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Daffodils 23
Visit This Casual Dining Restaurant For Their Elegant Ambience & Killer Food!
Malad West
Cafes
Cafes
Tea Ja Brew
Tea Ja Brew In Malad Has Perfected Comfort Food!
Malad West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Alfredo's
Dig Into Comfort Italian Food At Newly Opened Alfredos
Malad West
Cafes
Cafes
Bricks N Sand
This Hidden Gem In Malad Have An Amazing Multi-Cuisine Menu, Drop By Now!
Malad West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chow Me Up
Chinese Food Delivered At Your Doorstep From This Newbie In Malad West!
Malad West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombay Naan House
This Malad-Based Joint Has Mouth-Watering Naan-Based Dishes
Malad West
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Myfroyoland
So Healthy: Indulge In Some Bubblegum Or Blueberry Tart Yoghurt At Myfroyoland
Malad West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sigree Global Grill
Enjoy The Scrumptious Buffet At This Awesome Restaurant In Malad
Malad West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
House Of Momo
Treat Yourself With Some Amazing Momos & Thick Shakes At House Of Momo
Malad West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Food Studio
Enjoy The Beautiful Ambience & Scrumptious Food At This Amazing Place In Malad
Malad West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Annashree
Annashree: Delicious Food With Super Cool Ambience
Malad West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hotel Gopal Krishna
This South Indian Resturant Has Been Serving Delicious Food Since 1936
Malad West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Curry Culture
Curry Culture: A Newbie Serving Delicious North Indian Food In Malad
Malad West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Queen Margherita's Pizzeria
Drop By This Joint For Authentic Wood Fired Pizzas In The Suburbs
Malad West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Red Turtle - Pan Asian Bistro
Amazing Pan Asian Bistro In Malad
Malad West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Go Meal Go
Go Meal Go- Perfect For Your Binge Eating Spree
Malad West
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Garden Court Restaurant
The Garden Court Offers Amazing North Indian Dishes Which Cannot Be Missed
Malad West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Firangi Chula
Firangi Chula: A Go To Place For Some Delicious Quick Bites
Malad West
Cafes
Cafes
Vanakkam Cafe
Vanakkam Cafe In Malad Serves Delectable South Indian Fare One Cannot Miss
Malad West
