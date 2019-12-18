Malad West

The Retreat Hotel & Convention Centre

Pamper Yourself With A Getaway At This Hotel By The Sea
Malad West
The Resort

Swimming Pool & Beaches: This Resort In Madh Is Perfect For A Chill, Convenient Getaway
Malad West
Marve Beach

Sea View, Selfies And Sunsets: This Beach Should Do It For You
Malad West
Adventure Geek

Explore The Unexplored: Adventure Geek Is Making Sure You Have Awesome Weekends
Kandivali West
Chhota Kashmir Lake

This Boat Ride For INR 20 In Goregaon East Is All You Need To Peace Out
Goregaon East
High Tide - The Resort

This Cafe Overlooking The Beach Serves Scrumptious Delights & Breakfast
Marve
