Mandvi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mandvi
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Sweet Shops
Home Caterers
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala On Mohammed Ali Road Serves Authentic Desi Sweets
Mandvi
Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi
Sweet, Sweet Cravings: The Mawa Jalebi At This SoBo Stall Is Out Of This World
Mandvi
Noor Mohammadi Hotel
If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Mandvi
Taj Ice Cream
You'll Love The Creamy, Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Hidden Gem In Bohri Mohalla
Mandvi
Radio Restaurant
The Murgh Taliban At This 100-Year-Old Restaurant In Crawford Market Is Deadly
Fort
Gulshan - E- Iran
Satiate Your Mughlai Fare Cravings With Sumptuous Mutton Shahi, Dabba Gosht & More At Gulshan-E-Iran
Mumbai CST Area
Badshah
This 110-Year-Old Shop Near Crawford Market Has The Best Falooda In Town
Kalbadevi
Sukri's Biryani House
This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Mandvi
B Bhagat Tarachand
The Vegetarian Thali At Bhagat Tarachand In Zaveri Bazaar Is Amazing
Marine Lines
Shalimar Restaurant
Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
Aram
Getting Off At CST? Stop By This Eatery For Delicious Cheese Grilled Vada Pav
Fort
Shree Thaker Bhojanalay
Get Unlimited Authentic Gujarati Food At This Simple & Homely Restaurant In Kalbadevi
Kalbadevi
Roshan Bakery & Restaurant
We Tell You Why Roshan Bakery & Restaurant Has The Best Parsi Food In Town
Mazgaon
Friends Union Joshi Club
We Love The Wholesome, Gujju-Style Thali At The Friends Union Joshi Club
Kalbadevi
Haji Tikka Corner
So Yum: Have A Plate Of Juicy Seekh Kebabs For INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Byculla
Sai Ganesh Sandwich Stall
Hog On Chhole Sandwiches And More At Sai Ganesh Near St. Xaviers
Fort
Imam Sharbathwala
Beat The Heat While Shopping For Antiques In Chor Bazar At This Hidden Gem!
Kumbharwada
Surti 12 Handi
Get Mutton Paaya & Nalli Nihari For Just INR 150 At This 80-Year-Old Eatery
Grant Road
Sunlight Restaurant & Bar
Tired Of Gokul And Janata? We Love Sunlight Bar For Cheap Booze & Its Jukebox
Kalbadevi
Mao Restaurant
One Plate Of Chicken Tandoori Khepsa Here Can Feed Eight Hungry People
Kalbadevi
Prince Shawarma
This Place Does A Variety Of Shawarma & You Must Try Them All
Kumbharwada
Kyani & Co.
Have A Complete Meal At Kyani And Co With Their Keema Pav And Elaichi Chai
Marine Lines
Parsi Dairy Farm
Must Try The Rich Creamy Chocolates At This Place
Kalbadevi
Cannon Pav Bhaji
Good Advice: Eat A Delicious Plate Of Pav Bhaji For Just INR 80 At Cannon In Fort
