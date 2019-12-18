Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Marol
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Marol
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Fine Dining
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Food Courts
Street Food
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Malhar Tribes
It's All About Delicious Seafood & Classic Desserts At Malhar Tribes
Marol
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Cries For Fries - Peninsula Redpine
Dig Into Yum Cheesy Fries & Waraps At This Cafe
Marol
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Super Bowl
Get Your Diet & Tasebuds Both On The Right Track With These Healthy Bowls!
Marol
Bakeries
Bakeries
Merwans Cake Shop
Got A Sweet Tooth? Head To The New Merwans In Marol
Marol
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
New Ajwa Family Restaurant
Treat Yourself With Good North Indian Food At This Andheri Restaurant
Marol
Cafes
Cafes
Ambrosia Cafe & Deli
Soothing Atmosphere, Delicious Food & Enticing Ambience!
Marol
Bakeries
Bakeries
Gluttony
Cookies, Cakes, Muffins & More: Pop By This Cakery For A Variety Of Desserts
Marol
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gurukripa
This Andheri Cafe Even Drops You Home After A Drunken Night {Talk About Being Awesome!}
Marol
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
The Creamery
This Dessert Parlor In Marol Is Serving Amazing Ice-Cream Shakes
Marol
Cafes
Cafes
Ambrosia Cafe & Deli
Ambrosia Is A Hidden Cafe With Awesome Interiors, Games & Delish Food
Marol
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Delhi Highway
Sarson Ka Saag & Makki Di Roti: Enjoy Unlimited Punjab-Style Thalis At This Eatery
Marol
Cafes
Cafes
Eva's Pizza
If You Live In Andheri East, Order These Loaded Pies From Eva's Pizzas
Marol
Cafes
Cafes
Bombay to Barcelona Library Cafe
A Bookshelf, Yum Small Bites With A Boho Decor, Drop By This Cute Cafe In Marol!
Marol
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Mystery Box
The Mystery Box In Marol Does Toothsome Brownies, Jar Desserts And More!
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gurukripa
Looking For Decent Meal At Powai?
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Quentins Healthy Cafe
Looking For Healthy Food? Head To Quentin Cafe Now!
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pot De Fusion
Delivery Outlet Serving Indian & Chinese Cuisine
Powai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Roots Of India
This Eatery's Buffet Menu Has Everything From Tandoori Lollipop To Thai Curry
Andheri East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kakori House
You Should Try The Melt-In-Your-Mouth Kebabs At Kakori House
Andheri East
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Global Fusion
Love Pan Asian Cuisines? Then This Restaurant In Marol Is Where You Need To Be
Andheri East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chimichurri
A Lovely Asian Diner ❤️
Andheri East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Zesty Kitchen
A Regional Cuisine Speciality Delivery Kitchen
Chandivali
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pepper Munch
Head To Pepper Munch For A Total Value For Money Meal
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sam's Bohri Zaika
Authentic Bohri Food At Its Best
Chandivali
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mahesh Lunch Home
Have You Been To This Mangalorean Eatery That Serves One Of The Best Crab Dishes In The City?
Sakinaka
Cafes
Cafes
Fable
Fable In Powai Is Fabulous Place To Chill And Hangout
Powai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
5 Spice
Rocky Road At 5 Spice Is The Richest, Most Decadent Chocolate Dessert Ever
Sakinaka
Cafes
Cafes
MusTea
This Delivery Kitchen Has A Variety of Tea & Snacks For Everyone To Savor!
Andheri East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Asia Kitchen by Mainland China
Unlimited Drinks & Good Food For INR 995? Only At This Asian Restaurant In Andheri
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Banjara - Goldfinch Hotel
Delicious Buffet At Affordable Rates!
Andheri East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Poolside - VITS Hotel
Enjoy A Great Multi-Cuisine Buffet Spread By The Poolside At VITS
Andheri East
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
All Stir Fry - Waterstones Hotel
Amazing Asian Cuisine At International Airport? Look No Further!
Andheri East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pickle & Pint
Lovebirds, We Found You A New Romantic Date Spot
Mahakali
Have a great recommendation for
Marol?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE