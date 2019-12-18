Marol

Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Malhar Tribes

It's All About Delicious Seafood & Classic Desserts At Malhar Tribes
Marol
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Cries For Fries - Peninsula Redpine

Dig Into Yum Cheesy Fries & Waraps At This Cafe
Marol
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

The Super Bowl

Get Your Diet & Tasebuds Both On The Right Track With These Healthy Bowls!
Marol
Bakeries
Bakeries

Merwans Cake Shop

Got A Sweet Tooth? Head To The New Merwans In Marol
Marol
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

New Ajwa Family Restaurant

Treat Yourself With Good North Indian Food At This Andheri Restaurant
Marol
Cafes
Cafes

Ambrosia Cafe & Deli

Soothing Atmosphere, Delicious Food & Enticing Ambience!
Marol
Bakeries
Bakeries

Gluttony

Cookies, Cakes, Muffins & More: Pop By This Cakery For A Variety Of Desserts
Marol
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Gurukripa

This Andheri Cafe Even Drops You Home After A Drunken Night {Talk About Being Awesome!}
Marol
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

The Creamery

This Dessert Parlor In Marol Is Serving Amazing Ice-Cream Shakes
Marol
Cafes
Cafes

Ambrosia Cafe & Deli

Ambrosia Is A Hidden Cafe With Awesome Interiors, Games & Delish Food
Marol
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Delhi Highway

Sarson Ka Saag & Makki Di Roti: Enjoy Unlimited Punjab-Style Thalis At This Eatery
Marol
Cafes
Cafes

Eva's Pizza

If You Live In Andheri East, Order These Loaded Pies From Eva's Pizzas
Marol
Cafes
Cafes

Bombay to Barcelona Library Cafe

A Bookshelf, Yum Small Bites With A Boho Decor, Drop By This Cute Cafe In Marol!
Marol
Bakeries
Bakeries

The Mystery Box

The Mystery Box In Marol Does Toothsome Brownies, Jar Desserts And More!
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Gurukripa

Looking For Decent Meal At Powai?
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Quentins Healthy Cafe

Looking For Healthy Food? Head To Quentin Cafe Now!
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Pot De Fusion

Delivery Outlet Serving Indian & Chinese Cuisine
Powai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Roots Of India

This Eatery's Buffet Menu Has Everything From Tandoori Lollipop To Thai Curry
Andheri East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Kakori House

You Should Try The Melt-In-Your-Mouth Kebabs At Kakori House
Andheri East
Fine Dining
Fine Dining

Global Fusion

Love Pan Asian Cuisines? Then This Restaurant In Marol Is Where You Need To Be
Andheri East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Chimichurri

A Lovely Asian Diner ❤️
Andheri East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Zesty Kitchen

A Regional Cuisine Speciality Delivery Kitchen
Chandivali
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Pepper Munch

Head To Pepper Munch For A Total Value For Money Meal
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Sam's Bohri Zaika

Authentic Bohri Food At Its Best
Chandivali
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Mahesh Lunch Home

Have You Been To This Mangalorean Eatery That Serves One Of The Best Crab Dishes In The City?
Sakinaka
Cafes
Cafes

Fable

Fable In Powai Is Fabulous Place To Chill And Hangout
Powai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

5 Spice

Rocky Road At 5 Spice Is The Richest, Most Decadent Chocolate Dessert Ever
Sakinaka
Cafes
Cafes

MusTea

This Delivery Kitchen Has A Variety of Tea & Snacks For Everyone To Savor!
Andheri East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Asia Kitchen by Mainland China

Unlimited Drinks & Good Food For INR 995? Only At This Asian Restaurant In Andheri
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Banjara - Goldfinch Hotel

Delicious Buffet At Affordable Rates!
Andheri East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Poolside - VITS Hotel

Enjoy A Great Multi-Cuisine Buffet Spread By The Poolside At VITS
Andheri East
Fine Dining
Fine Dining

All Stir Fry - Waterstones Hotel

Amazing Asian Cuisine At International Airport? Look No Further!
Andheri East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Pickle & Pint

Lovebirds, We Found You A New Romantic Date Spot
Mahakali
