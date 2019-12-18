Navi Mumbai

Cafes
Cafes

Social Beans Cafe

Amazing English Breakfast & Mocktails At This Instragammable Cafe In Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Classic Restaurant & Bar

Unmissable: This Classic Restaurant Is The Perfect Spot For Fun Games, Delectable Food & Incredible Time
Navi Mumbai
Fast Food Restaurants
Bruciato Food Factory

Bruciato Food Factory

No Servers Here: This City Restaurant Will Let You Place Your Order On Clipboards
Navi Mumbai
Casual Dining
The Fan Club

The Fan Club

Hum Saath Saath Hain: We Found Two Bollywood-Themed Restobars & You Have To See The Photos
Navi Mumbai
Casual Dining
Patrao's Kitchen

Patrao's Kitchen

This New Chembur Eatery Serves Prawns Koliwada, Tandoori Broccoli & More North Indian Delights
Chembur
Sweet Shops
Jhama Sweets

Jhama Sweets

Head To Jhama Sweets In Chembur For Amazing Sweets, And Chaat, Too!
Chembur
Casual Dining
Hotel Mayur

Hotel Mayur

Head Over To This Pocket Friendly Restaurant To Relish Good North Indian Food
Chembur
Casual Dining
Raj Restaurant

Raj Restaurant

Partying In Chembur? Call Raj Bar If It's 3AM And The Booze Is Running Low
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
VIG Refreshment

VIG Refreshment

Chembur Peeps, Why Didn't You Tell Us About The Amazing Chole Bhature At Vig?
Chembur
Street Food
Street Food

Sind Pani Puri House

Sind Pani Puri House In Chembur Has The Best Chaat In Town!
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Paras Chana Bhandar

Paras Chana Bhandar

Satiate Your Chaat Craving At This Tiny Little Place In Chembur
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Sainath Dhaba

Sainath Dhaba

The Chhole Kulchas At This Small Chembur Joint Are For Homesick North Indians
Chembur
Casual Dining
Pot Pourri

Pot Pourri

Head To This Restaurant For An Unlimited Scrumptious Breakfast Buffet At Just INR 400
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Pauze Cafe Lounge

Pauze Cafe Lounge

Burgers, Beers & Cheers: Hit Up This New Lounge In Mumbai For A Night Out With Friends
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
The Bombay Fish & Chips Co

The Bombay Fish & Chips Co

Fish Supper, Dear? Get Ready To Unite Over Fish & Chips, Tuna Pizza & More At This New Eatery
Chembur
Casual Dining
Copper Chimney

Copper Chimney

Copper Chimney's New Outlet Has A New Menu With Amazing Delicacies
Chembur
Casual Dining
Sandy's Den

Sandy's Den

Good Food, Cocktails & Crazy Times At This Den In Chembur
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Chawla's Dhaba

Chawla's Dhaba

Head To Chawla's In Sion Koliwada For Dilli-Style Chhole Kulche
Fast Food Restaurants
Manjeet Chole Puri Wala

Manjeet Chole Puri Wala

Manjeet's Chhole Bhature In Sion Koliwada Are Authentic And Oh-So-Delish!
Sion
Casual Dining
Hardeep Punjab

Hardeep Punjab

Homesick North Indians, Head To This Eatery For Mouth-Watering Butter Chicken
Dhabhas
Dhabhas

Sardar Paya House

You've Got To Go To Pappu Payawala In Sion For Juicy Mutton Paya
Sion
Casual Dining
Kook

Kook

The Chicken Chettinad Curry From Kook In Chembur Is A Must-Have
Chembur
Dessert Parlours
Icekraft

Icekraft

Craft Your Stress Out With Icekraft Desserts!
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Himalaya

Himalaya

It's True: We Found Chole Bhature Heaven At This Punjabi Food Joint In Sion
Sion
