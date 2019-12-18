Explore
Navi Mumbai
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Navi Mumbai
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Delivery Services
Dhabhas
Sweet Shops
Cafes
Cafes
Social Beans Cafe
Amazing English Breakfast & Mocktails At This Instragammable Cafe In Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Classic Restaurant & Bar
Unmissable: This Classic Restaurant Is The Perfect Spot For Fun Games, Delectable Food & Incredible Time
Navi Mumbai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bruciato Food Factory
No Servers Here: This City Restaurant Will Let You Place Your Order On Clipboards
Navi Mumbai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Fan Club
Hum Saath Saath Hain: We Found Two Bollywood-Themed Restobars & You Have To See The Photos
Navi Mumbai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Patrao's Kitchen
This New Chembur Eatery Serves Prawns Koliwada, Tandoori Broccoli & More North Indian Delights
Chembur
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Jhama Sweets
Head To Jhama Sweets In Chembur For Amazing Sweets, And Chaat, Too!
Chembur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel Mayur
Head Over To This Pocket Friendly Restaurant To Relish Good North Indian Food
Chembur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Raj Restaurant
Partying In Chembur? Call Raj Bar If It's 3AM And The Booze Is Running Low
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
VIG Refreshment
Chembur Peeps, Why Didn't You Tell Us About The Amazing Chole Bhature At Vig?
Chembur
Street Food
Street Food
Sind Pani Puri House
Sind Pani Puri House In Chembur Has The Best Chaat In Town!
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Paras Chana Bhandar
Satiate Your Chaat Craving At This Tiny Little Place In Chembur
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sainath Dhaba
The Chhole Kulchas At This Small Chembur Joint Are For Homesick North Indians
Chembur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pot Pourri
Head To This Restaurant For An Unlimited Scrumptious Breakfast Buffet At Just INR 400
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pauze Cafe Lounge
Burgers, Beers & Cheers: Hit Up This New Lounge In Mumbai For A Night Out With Friends
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Bombay Fish & Chips Co
Fish Supper, Dear? Get Ready To Unite Over Fish & Chips, Tuna Pizza & More At This New Eatery
Chembur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Copper Chimney
Copper Chimney's New Outlet Has A New Menu With Amazing Delicacies
Chembur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sandy's Den
Good Food, Cocktails & Crazy Times At This Den In Chembur
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chawla's Dhaba
Head To Chawla's In Sion Koliwada For Dilli-Style Chhole Kulche
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Manjeet Chole Puri Wala
Manjeet's Chhole Bhature In Sion Koliwada Are Authentic And Oh-So-Delish!
Sion
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hardeep Punjab
Homesick North Indians, Head To This Eatery For Mouth-Watering Butter Chicken
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Sardar Paya House
You've Got To Go To Pappu Payawala In Sion For Juicy Mutton Paya
Sion
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kook
The Chicken Chettinad Curry From Kook In Chembur Is A Must-Have
Chembur
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Icekraft
Craft Your Stress Out With Icekraft Desserts!
Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Himalaya
It's True: We Found Chole Bhature Heaven At This Punjabi Food Joint In Sion
Sion
