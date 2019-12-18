Nerul

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nerul

Pubs
Pubs

Pub Exchange

Bargain Your Drinks Rate? This Exchange Bar Is Serving The Best Cocktails & Food
Nerul
Bars
Bars

Mitron

Awesome Place In Navi Mumbai To Spend Your Saturday Nights
Nerul
Lounges
Lounges

Mr. Burp

With Well Lit Decor & Yum Food, Stop By This Place For Some Quality Time
CBD-Belapur
Bars
Bars

Locco Eatery & Bar

This Pretty Eatery With Nice Interiors And Good Music Is Serving Amazing Meals & Combos
CBD-Belapur
Lounges
Lounges

91 Rosewood Villa

This Gem In Vashi Serves Delicious Vegetarian Food & Refreshing Mocktails
Sanpada
Pubs
Pubs

Tight

With Yum Bar-Bites & Killer Cocktails, Be Sure To Drop By This Place!
Vashi
