Casual Dining
image - Indiana Waters
Casual Dining

Indiana Waters

Check Out This Place For Some Tipsy Cocktails & Delicious Food In Seawoods
Nerul
Bakeries
image - Bell Peppers
Bakeries

Bell Peppers

Get The Best Of Both Worlds: A Spa And A Cafe Inspired By A Masterchef Contestant
Nerul
Casual Dining
image - Ahmed Bhai's Bry & Dry
Casual Dining

Ahmed Bhai's Bry & Dry

This Aesthetically Royal Restaurant Serves Amazing Delicacies That Never Disappoints!
Nerul
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mojo Pizza - 2X Toppings
Fast Food Restaurants

Mojo Pizza - 2X Toppings

This Pizza Place In Navi Mumbai Is Worth Every Money!
Nerul
Casual Dining
image - Monsoon
Casual Dining

Monsoon

Gorge On Some Amazing Mughlai & Chinese Food At Monsoon
Nerul
Casual Dining
image - Royal Rasoi Marina
Casual Dining

Royal Rasoi Marina

Drop By This Place To Have Amazing Seafood Along With A Pleasant Ambience
Nerul
Cafes
image - Starbucks
Cafes

Starbucks

Perfect Place For Coffee & Yum Snacks!
Seawoods
Fine Dining
image - Sagar Fine Dine
Fine Dining

Sagar Fine Dine

Drive Through Nerul To Try Amazing Fusion Food At The Sagar
Nerul
Casual Dining
image - Fatty Momos - Asian Kitchen
Casual Dining

Fatty Momos - Asian Kitchen

Delicious Asian Food At Fatty Momo's
Nerul
Casual Dining
image - Mama Pondo Asian Cafe
Casual Dining

Mama Pondo Asian Cafe

Got A Palate For Asian Food? Try De{light}ful Delicacies At This Pretty Cafe In Navi Mumbai
Nerul
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nookad Nation
Fast Food Restaurants

Nookad Nation

If Street Food Is Your Bae Then This Is Where You Need To Be In Navi Mumbai
Nerul
Cafes
image - The Brew Crew
Cafes

The Brew Crew

This Cute Little Cafe Serves The Ludicrously Tempting Food
Seawoods
Casual Dining
image - The Freq
Casual Dining

The Freq

Newbie Alert In Belapur ♥️
CBD-Belapur
Cafes
image - Social Beans Cafe
Cafes

Social Beans Cafe

Amazing English Breakfast & Mocktails At This Instragammable Cafe In Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai
Cafes
image - 70 Beans
Cafes

70 Beans

Fancy a Caffeine Dose or a Foosball Fix? Head Over to Cafe 70 Beans
Sanpada
Cafes
image - Coffee Sutra
Cafes

Coffee Sutra

Coffee Sutra: A One stop Destination For Coffee & Birthdays In Navi Mumbai!
Sanpada
Cafes
image - Binge On
Cafes

Binge On

Find Comfort Food, Coffee And Books At Navi Mumbai's New Cafe, Binge On
Seawoods
Cafes
image - Chaai Centre
Cafes

Chaai Centre

Little Gupshups Over Tea At This Cute Little Cafe, Chaai Centre
CBD-Belapur
Dessert Parlours
image - The Frosty Cream
Dessert Parlours

The Frosty Cream

Nitrogen Ice Creams And Smokey Biscuits: This Is Heaven For Dessert-Lovers
Seawoods
Casual Dining
image - Honey Chillies
Casual Dining

Honey Chillies

Bhetki Burnt Chilly Or Chicken Laksa: This Restaurant Is Worth A Visit
CBD-Belapur
Cafes
image - Olde Bailey's
Cafes

Olde Bailey's

Sip Coffee, Indulge In Gluttony & Co-Work In Peace At This Quaint Cafe
Nerul
