Nerul
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nerul
Indiana Waters
Check Out This Place For Some Tipsy Cocktails & Delicious Food In Seawoods
Nerul
Bell Peppers
Get The Best Of Both Worlds: A Spa And A Cafe Inspired By A Masterchef Contestant
Nerul
Ahmed Bhai's Bry & Dry
This Aesthetically Royal Restaurant Serves Amazing Delicacies That Never Disappoints!
Nerul
Mojo Pizza - 2X Toppings
This Pizza Place In Navi Mumbai Is Worth Every Money!
Nerul
Monsoon
Gorge On Some Amazing Mughlai & Chinese Food At Monsoon
Nerul
Royal Rasoi Marina
Drop By This Place To Have Amazing Seafood Along With A Pleasant Ambience
Nerul
Starbucks
Perfect Place For Coffee & Yum Snacks!
Seawoods
Sagar Fine Dine
Drive Through Nerul To Try Amazing Fusion Food At The Sagar
Nerul
Fatty Momos - Asian Kitchen
Delicious Asian Food At Fatty Momo's
Nerul
Mama Pondo Asian Cafe
Got A Palate For Asian Food? Try De{light}ful Delicacies At This Pretty Cafe In Navi Mumbai
Nerul
Nookad Nation
If Street Food Is Your Bae Then This Is Where You Need To Be In Navi Mumbai
Nerul
The Brew Crew
This Cute Little Cafe Serves The Ludicrously Tempting Food
Seawoods
The Freq
Newbie Alert In Belapur ♥️
CBD-Belapur
Social Beans Cafe
Amazing English Breakfast & Mocktails At This Instragammable Cafe In Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai
70 Beans
Fancy a Caffeine Dose or a Foosball Fix? Head Over to Cafe 70 Beans
Sanpada
Coffee Sutra
Coffee Sutra: A One stop Destination For Coffee & Birthdays In Navi Mumbai!
Sanpada
Binge On
Find Comfort Food, Coffee And Books At Navi Mumbai's New Cafe, Binge On
Seawoods
Chaai Centre
Little Gupshups Over Tea At This Cute Little Cafe, Chaai Centre
CBD-Belapur
The Frosty Cream
Nitrogen Ice Creams And Smokey Biscuits: This Is Heaven For Dessert-Lovers
Seawoods
Honey Chillies
Bhetki Burnt Chilly Or Chicken Laksa: This Restaurant Is Worth A Visit
CBD-Belapur
Olde Bailey's
Sip Coffee, Indulge In Gluttony & Co-Work In Peace At This Quaint Cafe
Nerul
