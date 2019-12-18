Explore
Parel
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Parel
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Delivery Services
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Liquor Stores
Sweet Shops
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Apsara Ice Creams
Apsara Has Now Opened In Lalbaug!
Parel
Bakeries
Bakeries
Celejor
From Cheesecakes To Chocolates: Celejor Has Custom Cakes For Every Occasion!
Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
I Love Misal
Mumbaikars! Get Ready For Some Typical Maharashtrian Breakfast
Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
D Rajnikhant Dosa
This Mumbai Outlet Serves Varieties Of Dosas With A Modern Twist
Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chala Gomantak
Have Delicious Fish Meals At Economical Rates
Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kamat
The Misal Pav At This Hidden Gem In Lower Parel Will Change Your Life
Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chaos Control Cafe
Check Out This Tiny Cafe In Parel Where Everything Costs INR 25
Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ladu Samrat
Oldie But A Goodie: Ladu Samrat In Parel Is The Place To Snack At
Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
States on Plates
States On Plates In Parel Will Serve New Regional Food Every Two Months
Parel
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Sadguru's Ice Cream
Ice, Ice Baby: We Love The Ice Cream Sandwiches At This Dadar Dessert Parlour
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mad For Momos
Cravings For Momos? Order Some Amazing Varieties Of Momos From This Delivery Outlet!
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Prarthana
Check Out Prarthana Near Elphinstone Station For Hearty North Indian Grub
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tings
Looking For Thai & Asian Cuisine? This Outlet Has Got Your Covered!
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Popular
Craving A Cheesy Breakfast? Take A Trip To This Popular Sandwich Stall To Fulfill Your Wish
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Vegan Bites
Dabba Watch: Keep It Vegan With Pad Thai Salad And Spinach Methi Rice
Lower Parel
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Free India
Head To Lower Parel's Cafe Free India For Southern-Style Fried Chicken
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Popular Sandwiches & More
Working In Lower Parel? Order Burgers, Sandwiches & More From This Eatery
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sushiya
Go Fish: Sushiya Is The New Sushi Delivery Joint In Lower Parel
Cafes
Cafes
Pizza Kitchen By 1Tablespoon
Chew On This: Late-Night Pizza Is Now A Reality In Lower Parel And Matunga
Lower Parel
Cafes
Cafes
Flax
Need A Healthy Bite At Office? This New Eatery Is Serving Delicious Bowls Full Of Superfoods
Lower Parel
Cafes
Cafes
Chaayos
Drop Into Chaayos For Unlimited Varieties Of Chai & Yummy Snacks
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wow Bake & Grill
Bun With A Bite: Try The Bhut Jolokia Burger At Wow Bake And Grill
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Juno's Pizza
No-Cheese Or A 20-Inch Monster? Juno's Has A Pizza For Every Mood
Lower Parel
Bakeries
Bakeries
Sweetish House Mafia
Whatta Rush: Sweetish House Mafia Will Now Home-Deliver Till 1.30AM
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cafe Zoe
A Fantastic Move: Cafe Zoe Is Now A Theatre By Night And Hosts Plays For You
Lower Parel
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Yogurtbay & Wafflebay
Treat Yourself With Mini Nutella Waffle Sticks For Just INR 50 At This Dessert Joint
Lower Parel
Cafes
Cafes
Chai Pe Charcha
Paranthas Or Cheese Maggi: Chai Pe Charcha Is Perfect For Breakfast
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Marutirao Misalwale
Eat Amazing Misal Pav For Just INR 50 At Marutirao Misalwale In Lower Parel
Lower Parel
