Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Apsara Ice Creams

Apsara Has Now Opened In Lalbaug!
Parel
Bakeries
Bakeries

Celejor

From Cheesecakes To Chocolates: Celejor Has Custom Cakes For Every Occasion!
Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

I Love Misal

Mumbaikars! Get Ready For Some Typical Maharashtrian Breakfast
Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

D Rajnikhant Dosa

This Mumbai Outlet Serves Varieties Of Dosas With A Modern Twist
Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Chala Gomantak

Have Delicious Fish Meals At Economical Rates
Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Kamat

The Misal Pav At This Hidden Gem In Lower Parel Will Change Your Life
Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Chaos Control Cafe

Check Out This Tiny Cafe In Parel Where Everything Costs INR 25
Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Ladu Samrat

Oldie But A Goodie: Ladu Samrat In Parel Is The Place To Snack At
Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

States on Plates

States On Plates In Parel Will Serve New Regional Food Every Two Months
Parel
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Sadguru's Ice Cream

Ice, Ice Baby: We Love The Ice Cream Sandwiches At This Dadar Dessert Parlour
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Mad For Momos

Cravings For Momos? Order Some Amazing Varieties Of Momos From This Delivery Outlet!
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Prarthana

Check Out Prarthana Near Elphinstone Station For Hearty North Indian Grub
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Tings

Looking For Thai & Asian Cuisine? This Outlet Has Got Your Covered!
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Popular

Craving A Cheesy Breakfast? Take A Trip To This Popular Sandwich Stall To Fulfill Your Wish
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Vegan Bites

Dabba Watch: Keep It Vegan With Pad Thai Salad And Spinach Methi Rice
Lower Parel
Cafes
Cafes

Cafe Free India

Head To Lower Parel's Cafe Free India For Southern-Style Fried Chicken
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Popular Sandwiches & More

Working In Lower Parel? Order Burgers, Sandwiches & More From This Eatery
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Sushiya

Go Fish: Sushiya Is The New Sushi Delivery Joint In Lower Parel
Cafes
Cafes

Pizza Kitchen By 1Tablespoon

Chew On This: Late-Night Pizza Is Now A Reality In Lower Parel And Matunga
Lower Parel
Cafes
Cafes

Flax

Need A Healthy Bite At Office? This New Eatery Is Serving Delicious Bowls Full Of Superfoods
Lower Parel
Cafes
Cafes

Chaayos

Drop Into Chaayos For Unlimited Varieties Of Chai & Yummy Snacks
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Wow Bake & Grill

Bun With A Bite: Try The Bhut Jolokia Burger At Wow Bake And Grill
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Juno's Pizza

No-Cheese Or A 20-Inch Monster? Juno's Has A Pizza For Every Mood
Lower Parel
Bakeries
Bakeries

Sweetish House Mafia

Whatta Rush: Sweetish House Mafia Will Now Home-Deliver Till 1.30AM
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Cafe Zoe

A Fantastic Move: Cafe Zoe Is Now A Theatre By Night And Hosts Plays For You
Lower Parel
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Yogurtbay & Wafflebay

Treat Yourself With Mini Nutella Waffle Sticks For Just INR 50 At This Dessert Joint
Lower Parel
Cafes
Cafes

Chai Pe Charcha

Paranthas Or Cheese Maggi: Chai Pe Charcha Is Perfect For Breakfast
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Marutirao Misalwale

Eat Amazing Misal Pav For Just INR 50 At Marutirao Misalwale In Lower Parel
Lower Parel
