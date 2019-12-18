Explore
Powai
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Powai
Baile -de- Salon
Learn The Cha Cha, The Rumba & More At This Centre With Outlets Across Mumbai
Powai
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Psalms School Of Music
Take A Bow: Learn How To Play The Violin To Expand Your Skill Set
Powai
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
Hakone Entertainment Centre
Bored In Powai? Five Adrenalin-Rush Activities You Must Try At Hakone
Powai
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Impetus-The Studio
Head To This Powai Fitness Studio For Bollywood Dancing, Yoga And Zumba
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
What the Fun
Wanna Play Laser Tag? This Is Where You'll Find Mumbai's Only Arena
Ghatkopar West
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
KidZania
A City For Kids: This Mumbai Spot Is The Perfect Getaway
Ghatkopar West
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Fun O Factory
Age No Bar: Visit This Trampoline Park In Mumbai Where Everybody Is Allowed To Have Fun
Ghatkopar West
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Amoeba Sports Bar
Can You Bowl While Drunk? Find Out At Phoenix Market City's Bowling Rink
Kurla
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
Snow World
Tired Waiting For Winters? This Indoor Park With -10° C Temperature Is Where You Need To Be!
Kurla
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Flight 4 Fantasy
Take To The {Imaginary} Skies At This Awesome Flight Simulation Centre In Mumbai
Kurla
Community Groups
Community Groups
Together
This Shop Managed By The Differently-Abled Serves Cookies, Teacakes & More
Andheri East
