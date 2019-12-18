Powai

Music & Dance Academies
image - Baile -de- Salon
Music & Dance Academies

Baile -de- Salon

Learn The Cha Cha, The Rumba & More At This Centre With Outlets Across Mumbai
Powai
Music & Dance Academies
image - Psalms School Of Music
Music & Dance Academies

Psalms School Of Music

Take A Bow: Learn How To Play The Violin To Expand Your Skill Set
Powai
Amusement Parks
image - Hakone Entertainment Centre
Amusement Parks

Hakone Entertainment Centre

Bored In Powai? Five Adrenalin-Rush Activities You Must Try At Hakone
Powai
Music & Dance Academies
image - Impetus-The Studio
Music & Dance Academies

Impetus-The Studio

Head To This Powai Fitness Studio For Bollywood Dancing, Yoga And Zumba
Gaming Zone
image - What the Fun
Gaming Zone

What the Fun

Wanna Play Laser Tag? This Is Where You'll Find Mumbai's Only Arena
Ghatkopar West
Amusement Parks
image - KidZania
Amusement Parks

KidZania

A City For Kids: This Mumbai Spot Is The Perfect Getaway
Ghatkopar West
Gaming Zone
image - Fun O Factory
Gaming Zone

Fun O Factory

Age No Bar: Visit This Trampoline Park In Mumbai Where Everybody Is Allowed To Have Fun
Ghatkopar West
Gaming Zone
image - Amoeba Sports Bar
Gaming Zone

Amoeba Sports Bar

Can You Bowl While Drunk? Find Out At Phoenix Market City's Bowling Rink
Kurla
Amusement Parks
image - Snow World
Amusement Parks

Snow World

Tired Waiting For Winters? This Indoor Park With -10° C Temperature Is Where You Need To Be!
Kurla
Gaming Zone
image - Flight 4 Fantasy
Gaming Zone

Flight 4 Fantasy

Take To The {Imaginary} Skies At This Awesome Flight Simulation Centre In Mumbai
Kurla
Community Groups
image - Together
Community Groups

Together

This Shop Managed By The Differently-Abled Serves Cookies, Teacakes & More
Andheri East
