Powai

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Powai

Hotels
image - Meluha The Fern
Hotels

Meluha The Fern

Book Yourselves In This Ecotel Hotel When In Mumbai
Powai
Travel Services
image - Eighty Degree Adventure Sports
Travel Services

Eighty Degree Adventure Sports

Love Living On The Edge? Keep Up With EightyDegree Adventures for Future Quests
Powai
Hotels
image - Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel
Hotels

Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

Did You Know There's A Pretty Lake View Hotel In Mumbai?
Powai
Hostels
image - Zostel Mumbai
Hostels

Zostel Mumbai

This Hostel In Marol Is A Paradise For All Backpackers
Andheri East
Hotels
image - Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport
Hotels

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

Connecting Flight? This City Hotel Is The Perfect Option For A B&B
Andheri East
Hotels
image - JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar
Hotels

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Have Brunch And Take A Rose Jacuzzi Bath: This Staycation Is Perfect If You Are Pressed For Time
Vile Parle East
Tourist Attractions
image - Mahakali Caves
Tourist Attractions

Mahakali Caves

Did You Know These Ancient Caves Are Located In The Heart Of The City?
Andheri East
Travel Services
image - Z Bac Adventure Pvt. Ltd.
Travel Services

Z Bac Adventure Pvt. Ltd.

Try Zip Lining Or Water Rafting: This Adventure Camp Is Where You Need To Be
Ghatkopar West
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Powai?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE