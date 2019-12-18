Explore
Prabhadevi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Prabhadevi
Bakeries
Bakeries
DOJO Bakery
Loaf Around: SoBo's Got A New Bakery That Does Bread Right
Prabhadevi
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Koldplay
Chocolate Heaven At This Cute Icecream Parlour
Prabhadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sarangaa
Treat Your Tastebuds To A Kickass Seafood Thali At This Hidden Gem
Prabhadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Modakam
Dine At This Place Without Burning A Hole In Your Pocket!
Prabhadevi
Cafes
Cafes
Chai Pe Charcha
Chai Pe Charcha Is The Perfect Place For Every Broke College Kid
Prabhadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Ashok Vada Pav
Decode The Hype: Is Ashok Vada Pav The Best In Town?
Prabhadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Crave
This Belgian Chocolate Pizza In Prabhadevi Is Molten, Buttery And Perfect
Cafes
Cafes
Vision Cafe
Have Your Brunch At Vision Cafe In Prabhadevi This Weekend
Prabhadevi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chaitanya
We Live For Crab Lollipops And Unlimited Solkadi At Chaitanya Restaurant In Dadar
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Purepur Kolhapur
Authentic Kholapuri Cuisine At Its Best In Dadar
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Greasy Spoon
This Pet-Friendly Joint In Dadar Has The Most Delicious Waffiches Ever
Dadar
Liquor Stores
Liquor Stores
Venus Wines
No Cash? These Are The Thekas That'll Deliver Booze With A Card Machine
Prabhadevi
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Canephora
Snackin' Around: This Tiny Dadar Cafe Serves Affordable Food And Is A Haven For Coffee Lovers
Dadar
Cafes
Cafes
Mumbai Bistro - The Cafe
Bookmark This Cafe In Dadar As Your Go-To Place With Friends
Dadar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chala Gomantak
Have Delicious Fish Meals At Economical Rates
Parel
Bakeries
Bakeries
Ellipsis Bakery
Ellipsis Bakery Heads From SoBo To Suburbs With A New Hill Road Outlet
Bakeries
Bakeries
Ellipsis Bakery
Knead Some Dough? Sign Up For A Bread Subscription From Ellipsis
Worli
Bakeries
Bakeries
Ellipsis Bakery
Get Gluten-Free Goodies Delivered As Ellipsis Bakery Opens In Andheri
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Prarthana
Check Out Prarthana Near Elphinstone Station For Hearty North Indian Grub
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Misal Junction
Mumbai's Lifeline Misal Stop Gets A Makeover With A New Menu
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Aaswad
Aaswad In Dadar Knocks It Outta The Park With Its Real-Deal Maharashtrian Food
Dadar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Lady Baga
Vagator To Kamala Mills: Goa’s Thalassa Has Popped Up At Lady Baga This Festive Season
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Slink & Bardot
Say Bonjour To Bae: Slink & Bardot Is The Parisian Eatery You Must Head To With Your Better Half
Worli
Street Food
Street Food
The Aunties
Lunch Time? Get Homemade Chicken Thali For INR 90 From These Stalls At Lower Parel
Lower Parel
Cafes
Cafes
Flea Bazaar Cafe
Mumbai Has A Flea Bazaar Cafe Where You Can Shop, Eat & Drink Under One Roof
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sobo Meals
This Cute Little Cafe Serves Yum Pasta, Mocktails & More In Worli!
Lower Parel
