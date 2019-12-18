Prabhadevi

Bakeries
image - DOJO Bakery
Bakeries

DOJO Bakery

Loaf Around: SoBo's Got A New Bakery That Does Bread Right
Prabhadevi
Dessert Parlours
image - Koldplay
Dessert Parlours

Koldplay

Chocolate Heaven At This Cute Icecream Parlour
Prabhadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sarangaa
Fast Food Restaurants

Sarangaa

Treat Your Tastebuds To A Kickass Seafood Thali At This Hidden Gem
Prabhadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Modakam
Fast Food Restaurants

Modakam

Dine At This Place Without Burning A Hole In Your Pocket!
Prabhadevi
Cafes
image - Chai Pe Charcha
Cafes

Chai Pe Charcha

Chai Pe Charcha Is The Perfect Place For Every Broke College Kid
Prabhadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Ashok Vada Pav
Fast Food Restaurants

Ashok Vada Pav

Decode The Hype: Is Ashok Vada Pav The Best In Town?
Prabhadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Crave
Fast Food Restaurants

Crave

This Belgian Chocolate Pizza In Prabhadevi Is Molten, Buttery And Perfect
Cafes
image - Vision Cafe
Cafes

Vision Cafe

Have Your Brunch At Vision Cafe In Prabhadevi This Weekend
Prabhadevi
Casual Dining
image - Chaitanya
Casual Dining

Chaitanya

We Live For Crab Lollipops And Unlimited Solkadi At Chaitanya Restaurant In Dadar
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Purepur Kolhapur
Fast Food Restaurants

Purepur Kolhapur

Authentic Kholapuri Cuisine At Its Best In Dadar
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Greasy Spoon
Fast Food Restaurants

The Greasy Spoon

This Pet-Friendly Joint In Dadar Has The Most Delicious Waffiches Ever
Dadar
Liquor Stores
image - Venus Wines
Liquor Stores

Venus Wines

No Cash? These Are The Thekas That'll Deliver Booze With A Card Machine
Prabhadevi
Cafes
image - Cafe Canephora
Cafes

Cafe Canephora

Snackin' Around: This Tiny Dadar Cafe Serves Affordable Food And Is A Haven For Coffee Lovers
Dadar
Cafes
image - Mumbai Bistro - The Cafe
Cafes

Mumbai Bistro - The Cafe

Bookmark This Cafe In Dadar As Your Go-To Place With Friends
Dadar
Casual Dining
image - Chala Gomantak
Casual Dining

Chala Gomantak

Have Delicious Fish Meals At Economical Rates
Parel
Bakeries
image - Ellipsis Bakery
Bakeries

Ellipsis Bakery

Ellipsis Bakery Heads From SoBo To Suburbs With A New Hill Road Outlet
Bakeries
image - Ellipsis Bakery
Bakeries

Ellipsis Bakery

Knead Some Dough? Sign Up For A Bread Subscription From Ellipsis
Worli
Bakeries
image - Ellipsis Bakery
Bakeries

Ellipsis Bakery

Get Gluten-Free Goodies Delivered As Ellipsis Bakery Opens In Andheri
Casual Dining
image - Prarthana
Casual Dining

Prarthana

Check Out Prarthana Near Elphinstone Station For Hearty North Indian Grub
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Misal Junction
Fast Food Restaurants

Misal Junction

Mumbai's Lifeline Misal Stop Gets A Makeover With A New Menu
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Aaswad
Fast Food Restaurants

Aaswad

Aaswad In Dadar Knocks It Outta The Park With Its Real-Deal Maharashtrian Food
Dadar
Casual Dining
image - Lady Baga
Casual Dining

Lady Baga

Vagator To Kamala Mills: Goa’s Thalassa Has Popped Up At Lady Baga This Festive Season
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
image - Slink & Bardot
Casual Dining

Slink & Bardot

Say Bonjour To Bae: Slink & Bardot Is The Parisian Eatery You Must Head To With Your Better Half
Worli
Street Food
image - The Aunties
Street Food

The Aunties

Lunch Time? Get Homemade Chicken Thali For INR 90 From These Stalls At Lower Parel
Lower Parel
Cafes
image - Flea Bazaar Cafe
Cafes

Flea Bazaar Cafe

Mumbai Has A Flea Bazaar Cafe Where You Can Shop, Eat & Drink Under One Roof
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sobo Meals
Fast Food Restaurants

Sobo Meals

This Cute Little Cafe Serves Yum Pasta, Mocktails & More In Worli!
Lower Parel
