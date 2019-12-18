Explore
Sewri
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sewri
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Bars
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Accessories
Lounges
Home Services
Home Services
Space Valet
This Service Will Safely Store Your Stuff Starting At INR 299
Sewri
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Lushias
Organic, Vegan & Handmade: This Brand Makes Lipsticks That You Gotta Own
Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
States on Plates
States On Plates In Parel Will Serve New Regional Food Every Two Months
Parel
NGOs
NGOs
The Welfare Of Stray Dogs
Brighten Up 2017 With A Calendar Featuring Mumbai's Adorable Stray Dogs
Lower Parel
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Nil's Collection
Back To Basics: This Men's Wear Store In Parel Has Your Daily Clothing Sorted!
Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
I Love Misal
Mumbaikars! Get Ready For Some Typical Maharashtrian Breakfast
Parel
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Rachna Dress Material
Slay It In Regular-Wear Kurtis From This Parel Store At Just INR 250
Parel
Bakeries
Bakeries
Brownsalt Bakery
Get Yummy Sugar-Free Granola Bars, Muesli & Cookies In Your Favourite Flavours
Wadala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chaos Control Cafe
Check Out This Tiny Cafe In Parel Where Everything Costs INR 25
Parel
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mehrunnisa
Sharara Pants, Anarkalis, And Gowns: We're Crushing Over This Parel Boutique
Parel
Accessories
Accessories
Hoozo
Pikachu Clips, Shirt Slings, And Flower-Petal Earrings: This South Mumbai Store Is Here To Win Hearts
Parel
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Bottoms
Get Yourself Some Affordable Dhoti Pants And Pallazos Starting At Just INR 350 From This Tiny SoBo Store
Lower Parel
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Angel Kurtis
Get Yourself Some Comfy Cotton Kurtis For As Low As INR 500 From This Parel Store
Parel
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
High Profile
Head To High Profile For Elegant Kurtas, And Pretty Knitted Tops
Lower Parel
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Maharani
Bengal's Taant, South's Kanjivaram, And Gorgeous Net Sarees: Maharani In Parel Will Blow Your Mind
Parel
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Nike
Get Nike, Adidas And Puma Sneakers At More than 50 Per Cent Off Here
Parel
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Sadguru's Ice Cream
Ice, Ice Baby: We Love The Ice Cream Sandwiches At This Dadar Dessert Parlour
Dadar
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Bombay Perfumery
Bombay Perfumery's Classy Fragrances Are Perfect For Any Occasion
Wadala
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Puma
Get Nike, Adidas And Puma Sneakers At More than 50 Per Cent Off Here
Parel
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Latest Fashion
Men, Do You Fancy Floral Shorts? Raid This Parel Shop Now
Parel
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Esshva
Festive Season? Check Out Pretty Designs & Fabrics At This Market In Dadar!
Dadar
