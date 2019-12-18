Explore
Umerkhadi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Umerkhadi
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Bars
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Accessories
Bakeries
Religious Establishments
Religious Establishments
Mughal Masjid
How To Find A Slice Of Persia On Mohammed Ali Road
Umerkhadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sukri's Biryani House
This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Mandvi
Bakeries
Bakeries
Roshan Bakery & Restaurant
We Tell You Why Roshan Bakery & Restaurant Has The Best Parsi Food In Town
Mazgaon
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shalimar Restaurant
Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Noor Mohammadi Hotel
If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Mandvi
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Taj Ice Cream
You'll Love The Creamy, Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Hidden Gem In Bohri Mohalla
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Haji Tikka Corner
So Yum: Have A Plate Of Juicy Seekh Kebabs For INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Byculla
Other
Other
Mohammed Ali Road
Satiate Your Dessert Cravings With Sweet Treats From This Street
Masjid Bandar
Other
Other
Mohammed Ali Road
Are You In Love With Kebabs? Then You Need To Visit Mohammed Ali Road
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Prince Shawarma
This Place Does A Variety Of Shawarma & You Must Try Them All
Kumbharwada
Markets
Markets
Bhendi Bazaar
Ladies, Line Up: Here's Where You Can Buy Gorgeous Mojris For INR 250
Bhuleshwar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Imam Sharbathwala
Beat The Heat While Shopping For Antiques In Chor Bazar At This Hidden Gem!
Kumbharwada
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi
Sweet, Sweet Cravings: The Mawa Jalebi At This SoBo Stall Is Out Of This World
Mandvi
Accessories
Accessories
Vintage Watches
Rolex, Seiko Or Rado: This Shop In Chor Bazar Sells Original Vintage Watches For Cheap
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Surti 12 Handi
Get Mutton Paaya & Nalli Nihari For Just INR 150 At This 80-Year-Old Eatery
Grant Road
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala On Mohammed Ali Road Serves Authentic Desi Sweets
Mandvi
Musical Instrument Stores
Musical Instrument Stores
Haji Ebrahim Record Store
Go Back In Time & Disc-cover Vinyls At This 50-Year-Old Chor Bazaar Shop
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Al Kebabi
Craving For Mughlai Food? Al Kabebi Is Indeed An Indulging Experience
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Mansoori Curio Shop
This Shop In Chor Bazaar Has Everything Antique At Reasonsable Prices!
Kumbharwada
Other
Other
Poster Stuff
Bollywood Buffs, This Is The Best Shop In Town For Vintage Movie Posters
Kumbharwada
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
The Grand Trunk Funiture
An Absolutely Gorgeous Store For Vintage Furniture In Kumbharwada
Kumbharwada
