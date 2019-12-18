Umerkhadi

Religious Establishments
image - Mughal Masjid
Religious Establishments

Mughal Masjid

How To Find A Slice Of Persia On Mohammed Ali Road
Umerkhadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sukri's Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Sukri's Biryani House

This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Mandvi
Bakeries
image - Roshan Bakery & Restaurant
Bakeries

Roshan Bakery & Restaurant

We Tell You Why Roshan Bakery & Restaurant Has The Best Parsi Food In Town
Mazgaon
Casual Dining
image - Shalimar Restaurant
Casual Dining

Shalimar Restaurant

Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
Casual Dining
image - Noor Mohammadi Hotel
Casual Dining

Noor Mohammadi Hotel

If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Mandvi
Dessert Parlours
image - Taj Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Taj Ice Cream

You'll Love The Creamy, Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Hidden Gem In Bohri Mohalla
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Haji Tikka Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

Haji Tikka Corner

So Yum: Have A Plate Of Juicy Seekh Kebabs For INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Byculla
Other
image - Mohammed Ali Road
Other

Mohammed Ali Road

Satiate Your Dessert Cravings With Sweet Treats From This Street
Masjid Bandar
Other
image - Mohammed Ali Road
Other

Mohammed Ali Road

Are You In Love With Kebabs? Then You Need To Visit Mohammed Ali Road
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Prince Shawarma
Fast Food Restaurants

Prince Shawarma

This Place Does A Variety Of Shawarma & You Must Try Them All
Kumbharwada
Markets
image - Bhendi Bazaar
Markets

Bhendi Bazaar

Ladies, Line Up: Here's Where You Can Buy Gorgeous Mojris For INR 250
Bhuleshwar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Imam Sharbathwala
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Imam Sharbathwala

Beat The Heat While Shopping For Antiques In Chor Bazar At This Hidden Gem!
Kumbharwada
Sweet Shops
image - Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi
Sweet Shops

Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi

Sweet, Sweet Cravings: The Mawa Jalebi At This SoBo Stall Is Out Of This World
Mandvi
Accessories
image - Vintage Watches
Accessories

Vintage Watches

Rolex, Seiko Or Rado: This Shop In Chor Bazar Sells Original Vintage Watches For Cheap
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Surti 12 Handi
Fast Food Restaurants

Surti 12 Handi

Get Mutton Paaya & Nalli Nihari For Just INR 150 At This 80-Year-Old Eatery
Grant Road
Sweet Shops
image - Suleman Usman Mithaiwala
Sweet Shops

Suleman Usman Mithaiwala

Suleman Usman Mithaiwala On Mohammed Ali Road Serves Authentic Desi Sweets
Mandvi
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Haji Ebrahim Record Store
Musical Instrument Stores

Haji Ebrahim Record Store

Go Back In Time & Disc-cover Vinyls At This 50-Year-Old Chor Bazaar Shop
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Al Kebabi
Fast Food Restaurants

Al Kebabi

Craving For Mughlai Food? Al Kabebi Is Indeed An Indulging Experience
Home Décor Stores
image - Mansoori Curio Shop
Home Décor Stores

Mansoori Curio Shop

This Shop In Chor Bazaar Has Everything Antique At Reasonsable Prices!
Kumbharwada
Other
image - Poster Stuff
Other

Poster Stuff

Bollywood Buffs, This Is The Best Shop In Town For Vintage Movie Posters
Kumbharwada
Furniture Stores
image - The Grand Trunk Funiture
Furniture Stores

The Grand Trunk Funiture

An Absolutely Gorgeous Store For Vintage Furniture In Kumbharwada
Kumbharwada
