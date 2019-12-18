Explore
Wadala
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Wadala
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Delivery Services
Liquor Stores
Street Food
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Brownsalt Bakery
Get Yummy Sugar-Free Granola Bars, Muesli & Cookies In Your Favourite Flavours
Wadala
Charcoal Eats
Binge On Fries, Puffy Pizza & Biryanis At This New Outlet Of Charcoal Eats In Dadar
Dadar East
Messy bowl
Broke Scenes? This Maggie Joint In Matunga Will Definitely Satiate Your Hunger
Matunga
Mani's Lunch Home
Have You Had The Amazing Filter Kaapi & Breakfast At Mani's In Matunga?
Matunga
Classic Fast Food Restaurant
Did You Know That Classic At Matunga Serves Lip-Smacking Pav Bhaji?
Matunga
Spring Onion
This Chinese Restaurant In Matunga Serves The Yummiest Burnt Chilli Rice!
Matunga
Mamaji
Have You Tried The Famous Chocolate Sandwich Opposite Ruia College In Matunga?
Rahul's Food Court
Vegetarians, Get 10 Types Of Paneer Rolls At This Food Court In Matunga
Matunga
Grandmama's Cafe
Comfort Food And Chocolate Milkshakes At Grandmama's Cafe
Dadar
Koolar & Co
Have You Tried Each One Of The Ten Kinds Of Maggi At Koolar & Co?
DP's The Fast Food Centre
Oldie But A Goodie: Delish Pav Bhaji, Dosas & Fruit Beer At DP's In Dadar
Dadar
Oasiss Desserts
Oasiss Desserts In Matunga Are Selling Modaks With A Chocolaty Twist
Mulund East
Dairy Don
Get Gulab Jamun In A Kulfi, Ice Cream Stuffed In A Paan & More At This Matunga Dessert Parlour
Matunga
The Bittersweet Bakery
Pure Vegetarian Bakery With A Variety Of Sweets & Savouries!
Matunga
Pomona
Check Out Pomona Cafe At King's Circle For Some Great Food Combos
Matunga
Pizza Kitchen By 1Tablespoon
Chew On This: Late-Night Pizza Is Now A Reality In Lower Parel And Matunga
Matunga
Ahar Restaurant
Craving Seafood? Visit Ahar In Matunga This Weekend
Matunga
Udipi Idli House
This South Indian Joint In Matunga Will Charge You Extra If You Don't Finish The Sambar
Matunga
Just Chill 7
Dig In: Don't Miss Out On These Chocolate Waffle Baskets At Just Chill 7 In Matunga
Churolls & Co.
A Churoll Affair Now At Kings Circle!
Matunga
A Rama Nayak & Sons
Treat Yourself To This Oldest South Indian Thaali At Udipi Restaurant!
Matunga
