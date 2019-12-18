Wadala

Bakeries
image - Brownsalt Bakery
Bakeries

Brownsalt Bakery

Get Yummy Sugar-Free Granola Bars, Muesli & Cookies In Your Favourite Flavours
Wadala
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Charcoal Eats
Fast Food Restaurants

Charcoal Eats

Binge On Fries, Puffy Pizza & Biryanis At This New Outlet Of Charcoal Eats In Dadar
Dadar East
Cafes
image - Messy bowl
Cafes

Messy bowl

Broke Scenes? This Maggie Joint In Matunga Will Definitely Satiate Your Hunger
Matunga
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mani's Lunch Home
Fast Food Restaurants

Mani's Lunch Home

Have You Had The Amazing Filter Kaapi & Breakfast At Mani's In Matunga?
Matunga
Casual Dining
image - Classic Fast Food Restaurant
Casual Dining

Classic Fast Food Restaurant

Did You Know That Classic At Matunga Serves Lip-Smacking Pav Bhaji?
Matunga
Casual Dining
image - Spring Onion
Casual Dining

Spring Onion

This Chinese Restaurant In Matunga Serves The Yummiest Burnt Chilli Rice!
Matunga
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mamaji
Fast Food Restaurants

Mamaji

Have You Tried The Famous Chocolate Sandwich Opposite Ruia College In Matunga?
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Rahul's Food Court
Fast Food Restaurants

Rahul's Food Court

Vegetarians, Get 10 Types Of Paneer Rolls At This Food Court In Matunga
Matunga
Cafes
image - Grandmama's Cafe
Cafes

Grandmama's Cafe

Comfort Food And Chocolate Milkshakes At Grandmama's Cafe
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Koolar & Co
Fast Food Restaurants

Koolar & Co

Have You Tried Each One Of The Ten Kinds Of Maggi At Koolar & Co?
Fast Food Restaurants
image - DP's The Fast Food Centre
Fast Food Restaurants

DP's The Fast Food Centre

Oldie But A Goodie: Delish Pav Bhaji, Dosas & Fruit Beer At DP's In Dadar
Dadar
Dessert Parlours
image - Oasiss Desserts
Dessert Parlours

Oasiss Desserts

Oasiss Desserts In Matunga Are Selling Modaks With A Chocolaty Twist
Mulund East
Dessert Parlours
image - Dairy Don
Dessert Parlours

Dairy Don

Get Gulab Jamun In A Kulfi, Ice Cream Stuffed In A Paan & More At This Matunga Dessert Parlour
Matunga
Bakeries
image - The Bittersweet Bakery
Bakeries

The Bittersweet Bakery

Pure Vegetarian Bakery With A Variety Of Sweets & Savouries!
Matunga
Cafes
image - Pomona
Cafes

Pomona

Check Out Pomona Cafe At King's Circle For Some Great Food Combos
Matunga
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizza Kitchen By 1Tablespoon
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizza Kitchen By 1Tablespoon

Chew On This: Late-Night Pizza Is Now A Reality In Lower Parel And Matunga
Matunga
Casual Dining
image - Ahar Restaurant
Casual Dining

Ahar Restaurant

Craving Seafood? Visit Ahar In Matunga This Weekend
Matunga
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Udipi Idli House
Fast Food Restaurants

Udipi Idli House

This South Indian Joint In Matunga Will Charge You Extra If You Don't Finish The Sambar
Matunga
Dessert Parlours
image - Just Chill 7
Dessert Parlours

Just Chill 7

Dig In: Don't Miss Out On These Chocolate Waffle Baskets At Just Chill 7 In Matunga
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Churolls & Co.
Fast Food Restaurants

Churolls & Co.

A Churoll Affair Now At Kings Circle!
Matunga
Casual Dining
image - A Rama Nayak & Sons
Casual Dining

A Rama Nayak & Sons

Treat Yourself To This Oldest South Indian Thaali At Udipi Restaurant!
Matunga
