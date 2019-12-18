Wadala

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Wadala

Cosmetics Stores
image - Bombay Perfumery
Cosmetics Stores

Bombay Perfumery

Bombay Perfumery's Classy Fragrances Are Perfect For Any Occasion
Wadala
Home Décor Stores
image - Serenity Blissful Living
Home Décor Stores

Serenity Blissful Living

#LBBLoves: This New Decor Store Is Selling Unique, One-Off Pieces For Your Home
Wadala
Boutiques
image - Krimakay
Boutiques

Krimakay

Get Fashion Conscious At This Multi-Designer Fashion Boutique In Matunga
Matunga
Gift Shops
image - Hippity Hop
Gift Shops

Hippity Hop

Planning A Bachelorette Party? Make A Stop At Hippity Hop In Matunga First
Matunga
Book Stores
image - The Book House
Book Stores

The Book House

Buy Secondhand Books Starting INR 20 At This 59-Year-Old Matunga Bookstore
Matunga
Stationery Stores
image - Gala Stationeries & General Store
Stationery Stores

Gala Stationeries & General Store

Holograph Bags, Witty Magnets & Character-Themed Pens: We Love This Stationery Store
Matunga
Clothing Stores
image - Alive Cotton
Clothing Stores

Alive Cotton

Doll Up: Buy Dresses, Tops And More From This Matunga Shop Starting At INR 500
Matunga
Gift Shops
image - Satyam Gallery
Gift Shops

Satyam Gallery

Present, Please! This Gifting Store Has Fun Things For All
Dadar
Gift Shops
image - Outlook
Gift Shops

Outlook

Unicorns, Superhero Plushes & More: This Store Sells All Things Quirky From INR 70
Dadar
Clothing Stores
image - OMG
Clothing Stores

OMG

OMG! This Store Has The Most Killer Dresses, Crochet Tops, Blouses & So Much More
Matunga
Clothing Stores
image - Fashion Fever
Clothing Stores

Fashion Fever

Shop Like You Mean It: This Export Surplus Store Has Clothes Starting At INR 200
Matunga
Boutiques
image - Dabria A Fashion Studio
Boutiques

Dabria A Fashion Studio

Brides To Be, Design Your Own Wedding Outfits And Shoes At This Design Studio In Matunga
Matunga
Shoe Stores
image - Sole Footwear
Shoe Stores

Sole Footwear

Get Yourself Ethnic Jaipuri Mojaris & Juttis From This Store In Matunga
Matunga
Shoe Stores
image - Blossom Feet
Shoe Stores

Blossom Feet

High On Heels: From Rainwear Shoes To Floral Sneakers, This Shoe Shop In Matunga Has It All
Matunga
Jewellery Shops
image - Silver Elegancee
Jewellery Shops

Silver Elegancee

Move To The Beat: This Unique Store Stocks Jewellery For All Indian Dance Forms
Matunga
Jewellery Shops
image - Vinanti Manji Designer Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Vinanti Manji Designer Jewellery

This Designer Makes Indian Jewellery Pieces That You Won't Find Anywhere Else
Matunga
Clothing Stores
image - Jay Bharat Textorium
Clothing Stores

Jay Bharat Textorium

Of Sarees And Cut Pieces: Jay Bharat Textorium In Dadar Is Your Go-To Place For Pure Georgette Fabrics
Dadar
Clothing Stores
image - Sachin Selections
Clothing Stores

Sachin Selections

From Cotton Kurtas to Tunics: This Store Has Affordable And Great Summer Clothing
Dadar
Clothing Stores
image - Gopal & Sons
Clothing Stores

Gopal & Sons

Sleep Wear Magic: This Store Has Comfy Batik Nighties To Beat The Heat
Dadar
Clothing Stores
image - Suvidha Fashion
Clothing Stores

Suvidha Fashion

This Dadar Store Is A One-Stop Shop For All Things Wedding
Dadar
Clothing Stores
image - Basil Leaf
Clothing Stores

Basil Leaf

Ladies, Pump Up Your Work Wardrobe With Ethnic Pieces From This Uber Chic Brand
Dadar
Shoe Stores
image - Perfect Shoes
Shoe Stores

Perfect Shoes

Customise It! This Dadar Shoe Store Does Made-To-Order Shoes For Larger Feet
Dadar
