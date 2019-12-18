Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Worli
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Worli
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Boutiques
Shoe Stores
Gift Shops
Markets
Book Stores
Jewellery Shops
Stationery Stores
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies
The Crockery Hut
A Splash Of Blue, A Tinge Of Yellow: Get Restaurant-Like Crockery From This Store
Worli
Pet Stores
Pet Stores
Heads Up For Tails
Same Pinch: Play Dress Up With Your Pooch With Designer Wear From This Pet Brand
Worli
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Maroon Manor
There's A Luxury Decor Store In Mumbai That Is Giving Us Every Reason To Splurge
Worli
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Cottons & Satins
Home Decor, Furniture & More: This Store Is A Haven For All Things Beautiful
Worli
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Mehra Carpets
Live Your Aladdin Fantasy & Go On A Magic Carpet Ride At This Old Store In Worli
Worli
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Blue Loft
Design Goals: This Home Decor Store In Mumbai Is Themed Around A Loft
Worli
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Magnolia
Setting Up Your Home? Check Out Magnolia In Worli For All Things Gorgeous
Worli
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Fizzy Goblet Office
#LBBPicks: Payal Singhal Meets Fizzy Goblet For Budget-Friendly Juttis
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Bark & Groove
This Mumbai Couple Makes Bespoke Furniture Inspired By Art & Culture
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Freedom Tree
Head To This Shop For Stunning, Quirky Garden Decor, Crockery & More
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Tranceforme Designs
Sustainable Kitchenware To Home Decor: This Mahalaxmi Store Sells All Things Gorgeous
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Cottage
No Need To Scour Kolkata In This Heat When You Can Get It In Mumbai!
Mahalaxmi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Petit Royal
Apparel, Accessories, Stationery & More: This Multi-Design Fashion House For Kids Is A Dream Come True
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Taherallys
Get Vintage Trunks, Period Furniture And Even A Miniature Pool Table From Taherally's
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Baaya
Buy This: Traditional Folk Art Meets Modern Design At This Lower Parel Store
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
BARO
This Furniture Store In Lower Parel Is What Home Decor Dreams Are Made Of
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Vaishnavipratima - The Interiors Studio
Make Your Way To This Pretty Home Decor Store That Has Stuff Starting At INR 399
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Ficus Fine Living
Figurines To Furniture: Make A Statement With All Things Pretty From This Brand
Byculla
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Great Eastern Home
Living Luxe At This Beautiful Byculla Store In A Historic Mill
Byculla
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
House Of Masaba
Get Gorgeous: Wearable Designer Fashion From Masaba
Malls
Malls
Palladium Mall
A Decade Of Excellence: Celebrate Luxury In Style As Palladium Turns 10
Lower Parel
Markets
Markets
Lalbaug Spice Market
#LBBPhotoStory: Lalbaug's Spice Market Is A Delicious Treat For The Senses
Parel
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Sephora
A Beginner's Guide To Shopping {And Spending Too Much} At Sephora
Lower Parel
Accessories
Accessories
Claire's
Get Coffee Cup & Penguin Shaped Earrings At This Adorable Shop In Kurla
Lower Parel
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Zara
Zara's Latest Fall-Winter Collection For Men Is Here, And It's Fabulous
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Jaipur Rugs
Jaipur Rugs Has Rolled Out Its First Store In Mumbai And We're Obsessed
Lower Parel
Boutiques
Boutiques
Shray
Team Bride, Here's A Store You Should Visit To Score All Your Wedding Outfits
Lower Parel
Have a great recommendation for
Worli?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE