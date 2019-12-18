Worli

Kitchen Supplies
image - The Crockery Hut
Kitchen Supplies

The Crockery Hut

A Splash Of Blue, A Tinge Of Yellow: Get Restaurant-Like Crockery From This Store
Worli
Pet Stores
image - Heads Up For Tails
Pet Stores

Heads Up For Tails

Same Pinch: Play Dress Up With Your Pooch With Designer Wear From This Pet Brand
Worli
Home Décor Stores
image - The Maroon Manor
Home Décor Stores

The Maroon Manor

There's A Luxury Decor Store In Mumbai That Is Giving Us Every Reason To Splurge
Worli
Home Décor Stores
image - Cottons & Satins
Home Décor Stores

Cottons & Satins

Home Decor, Furniture & More: This Store Is A Haven For All Things Beautiful
Worli
Home Décor Stores
image - Mehra Carpets
Home Décor Stores

Mehra Carpets

Live Your Aladdin Fantasy & Go On A Magic Carpet Ride At This Old Store In Worli
Worli
Furniture Stores
image - Blue Loft
Furniture Stores

Blue Loft

Design Goals: This Home Decor Store In Mumbai Is Themed Around A Loft
Worli
Home Décor Stores
image - Magnolia
Home Décor Stores

Magnolia

Setting Up Your Home? Check Out Magnolia In Worli For All Things Gorgeous
Worli
Shoe Stores
image - Fizzy Goblet Office
Shoe Stores

Fizzy Goblet Office

#LBBPicks: Payal Singhal Meets Fizzy Goblet For Budget-Friendly Juttis
Furniture Stores
image - Bark & Groove
Furniture Stores

Bark & Groove

This Mumbai Couple Makes Bespoke Furniture Inspired By Art & Culture
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
image - Freedom Tree
Home Décor Stores

Freedom Tree

Head To This Shop For Stunning, Quirky Garden Decor, Crockery & More
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
image - Tranceforme Designs
Home Décor Stores

Tranceforme Designs

Sustainable Kitchenware To Home Decor: This Mahalaxmi Store Sells All Things Gorgeous
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
image - The Cottage
Home Décor Stores

The Cottage

No Need To Scour Kolkata In This Heat When You Can Get It In Mumbai!
Mahalaxmi
Clothing Stores
image - Petit Royal
Clothing Stores

Petit Royal

Apparel, Accessories, Stationery & More: This Multi-Design Fashion House For Kids Is A Dream Come True
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
image - Taherallys
Home Décor Stores

Taherallys

Get Vintage Trunks, Period Furniture And Even A Miniature Pool Table From Taherally's
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
image - Baaya
Home Décor Stores

Baaya

Buy This: Traditional Folk Art Meets Modern Design At This Lower Parel Store
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
image - BARO
Home Décor Stores

BARO

This Furniture Store In Lower Parel Is What Home Decor Dreams Are Made Of
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
image - Vaishnavipratima - The Interiors Studio
Home Décor Stores

Vaishnavipratima - The Interiors Studio

Make Your Way To This Pretty Home Decor Store That Has Stuff Starting At INR 399
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
image - Ficus Fine Living
Home Décor Stores

Ficus Fine Living

Figurines To Furniture: Make A Statement With All Things Pretty From This Brand
Byculla
Home Décor Stores
image - The Great Eastern Home
Home Décor Stores

The Great Eastern Home

Living Luxe At This Beautiful Byculla Store In A Historic Mill
Byculla
Clothing Stores
image - House Of Masaba
Clothing Stores

House Of Masaba

Get Gorgeous: Wearable Designer Fashion From Masaba
Malls
image - Palladium Mall
Malls

Palladium Mall

A Decade Of Excellence: Celebrate Luxury In Style As Palladium Turns 10
Lower Parel
Markets
image - Lalbaug Spice Market
Markets

Lalbaug Spice Market

#LBBPhotoStory: Lalbaug's Spice Market Is A Delicious Treat For The Senses
Parel
Cosmetics Stores
image - Sephora
Cosmetics Stores

Sephora

A Beginner's Guide To Shopping {And Spending Too Much} At Sephora
Lower Parel
Accessories
image - Claire's
Accessories

Claire's

Get Coffee Cup & Penguin Shaped Earrings At This Adorable Shop In Kurla
Lower Parel
Clothing Stores
image - Zara
Clothing Stores

Zara

Zara's Latest Fall-Winter Collection For Men Is Here, And It's Fabulous
Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
image - Jaipur Rugs
Home Décor Stores

Jaipur Rugs

Jaipur Rugs Has Rolled Out Its First Store In Mumbai And We're Obsessed
Lower Parel
Boutiques
image - Shray
Boutiques

Shray

Team Bride, Here's A Store You Should Visit To Score All Your Wedding Outfits
Lower Parel
