Bombay Food Kitchen Is Here To Cater To Your Food Cravings Till 3 AM!

I've always faced a difficult choice in Lonavala when trying to find affordable yet tasty food. Recently happened to find this delivery kitchen. Pure veg but absolute comfort food. Continental, Thai, and more. The best part is that it delivers all over Lonavala and Khandala until 3 am. Especially if your hotel is located in a secluded place or the kitchen is closed, it gets very very difficult to get food in those areas. We had the spaghetti in Aribiatta sauce, the panner chilly, Sri Lankan curries with butter rice along with chocolate milkshake and coffee hazelnut milkshake. The milkshakes are quite thick and yum. They have many more interesting flavours like paan gulkhand, popcorn and more experimental ones to try. This place serves veg food only. Especially if you are on a trek or something looking for some good food at your location base. This could be your go-to option.