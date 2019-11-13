The Masterlist For Where To Head During Long Weekends in 2020!

2020 is round the corner, and it’s about time you started planning (or atleast fantasizing about) all those long weekends that are in store. There are 12 in total so we decided to help you plan ahead, and decide which experiences you want to strike off your list... Weekend wise!

As you can imagine, there’s tons of beautiful places to be, views to take in, and experiences waiting to be conquered. We wasted quite a few long weekends this year, and you know what they say - hindsight is, ahem, 20/20, and we want YOU to make the best of every long weekend that comes your way.

That’s why we created a list of things in and around the city that you can devote those precious holidays to!