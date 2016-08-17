Deconstructed Dahi Bhalla And More At Veranda, A New Bandra Eatery

Veranda will open its doors to foodies on Monday, August 22. This eatery, which has an art deco vibe, is located in the heart of Bandra {at Executive Enclave in Pali Hill} and pledges to cook up modern Indian cuisine while keeping traditional flavour intact.

Some dishes we’re looking forward to include a deconstructed dahi bhalla with baked dahi and tandoori mushroom carpaccio with jeera roasted asparagus and edamame. They will also include regional favourites such as Kerala’s alleppey prawn curry, Goa’s pork vindaloo and locally-inspired Mumbai-style tawa rice.

Veranda has a vast beverage menu too. They serve varieties of single malts, signature cocktails, craft beers, mocktails and more. They also have a wide selection of wines which have been selected with keeping every dish on the menu in mind.