Edible Glitter, Quirky Cookie Cutters & Chocolate Moulds: This Place Is Paradise For Budding Bakers

When it comes to listing our favourite hobbies, baking undoubtedly makes it to the top 5. It’s fun, has some of the most beautiful memories attached and we've heard that it’s therapeutic and can help reduce stress. So, we’re saying bake more often. Sure, shopping for the ingredients and correct equipment can be time-consuming. We’ve found you a solution: a one-stop shop that has the most quirky baking tools, ingredients and accessories. Arife Lamoulde is a go-to place for passionate bakers. Whether you bulk chocolate bars, essences or off beat cookie cutters, just demand and you’ll have it. We spotted superhero themed cookie cutters, unicorn-themed chocolate moulds, and an array of edible glitters (we loved the neon shades of glitter.) They’ve stocked various baking accessories even like piping bags, popsicle makers, silicon cupcake and muffin moulds, spatulas, cake detailing knives and brushes. Accessories too are available in quirky pop and pastel shades. For instance, there’s an entire set of brushes with rainbow colours. So, whether you’re baking professionally or simply as a hobby, you know which store to head to. It’s all cost-effective, with prices of baking accessories starting from INR 70 onwards. They have three branches in Mumbai – Bandra, Matunga and Vashi. They even have an online website, so you can order from there as well. Happy baking, guys!