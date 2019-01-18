Cotton, Chiffon, Silk And More: This Khar Fabric Shop Has Everything You Need

They’re supposedly one of the pioneers in the retail concept of ‘fashion fabrics’, Saroj Fabrics at Khar has a massive collection of printed cloths ranging from super cheap and affordable to extremely high end. It’s paradise for designers and those who get their outfits stitched. From plain cotton, chiffon, silk, velvet, etc. to embroidered, printed and brocade fabrics, there’s nothing you won’t find here. They even have dupattas and borders {how cool is that?}.

We love their printed fabrics for casual outfits and their brocades for when we want to put our A-game on {does the wedding season ever end?}. In case you’re into doing DIY interior stuff and have amazing ideas for your home, then the printed fabric here can make for amazing lampshades, pillow covers, tablecloths {with those borders for the ethnic touch}, etc. Their plain fabric starts at as cheap as INR 70 per metre, embroidered starts at INR 280 per metre, printed starts at INR 150 per metre, and the brocades start at INR 325 per metre.

And the best part is yet to come. So while you can go there and choose the fabric yourself, they also have a website through which they retail. And they ship all orders above INR 1,000 for free. Isn’t life amazing in just a click? You can check out their fabric varieties and order it online here.