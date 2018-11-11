Spent Hours Playing Tetris? Up Your Game With Tetris-Themed Jewellery

Made by Hyperbole Accessories, this is a collection especially themed around Tetris and has the linear geometric elements in their earrings, rings, necklaces. The material used is gold plated brass, and also has pearls, agate stones and enamel used in combination.

Even if you weren’t into the game, we’d definitely recommend adding golden Tetris necklace to our accessory collection in a heartbeat for an all-day-all-night statement piece.

Wear these and you might find the outfit-match as satisfying as the click when the bricks would fall into the right slot. We aren’t exaggerating.

