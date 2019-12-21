This Event Is Bringing The Finest Hip Hop Artists To BKC And You Gotta Check It Out!

Madness JAMS: Prabh Deep & Kaam Bhaari

₹ 499 upwards

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

WeWork

Address: Sambhav Building, C-20, Block G, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

What's Happening

Madness JAMS is back with another fun and energetic music session featuring two of our favourite hip-hop artists - Kaam Bhaari and Prabh Deep. So, fans of rap, get ready for some hip hop extravaganza and be there to witness a dapper of a year-ender with these desi hip-hop artists. 

Well, we're mad fans of Prabh Deep whose beats and lyrics have literally caused a storm in the entire indie rap industry. He's rocked a bunch of music performances in the past in Bacardi NH7 Weekender, Hip-Hop Homeland, ADE Mumbai and Crossblade etc. Another artist to look out for is Kunal Pandagle a.k.a. Kaam Bhaari for whom Rap is poetry on a beat. 

Madness JAMS is a platform for showcasing artists and talent through intimate gigs and engaging music content online.

How's The Venue

Located in the city’s new cosmopolitan district, BKC, WeWork offers 16 full floors to Mumbai’s professionals, designed with an international standard of business in mind. From private offices to conference rooms they have it all sorted for you.

