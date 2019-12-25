Have A Merry Christmas: This Bakery's Advent Calendar Is Sure To Take You To Foodie Heaven

img-gallery-featured

Mag. St. Bread Co. Christmas Advent Calendar

₹ 4000 upwards

Mon - Wed | 18 Nov - 25 Dec, 2019

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Mumbai

Address: Maharashtra

image-map-default

What's Happening

'Tis the season to be jolly (well, it's almost upon us, but who said we can't be jolly?) and just for that, there's a delicious surprise in store for those of you who love all things quirky and delicious. Most of you might know that an advent calendar is synonymous with a fun Christmas. This basically is a calendar for all the days leading up to Christmas (or New Year!) with one surprise in each little peephole of the calendar. 

Now for the fun bit - Mag St. Bread Co. is launching a limited edition advent calendar, which is the perfect countdown to Christmas and makes for the perfect gift to get you into the festive spirit. Pre-orders are open from now till November 29, before 4 PM. You can get yourself or gift this festive calendar by pre-ordering and expect 25 freshly baked delicious goodies to be delivered to your doorstep daily from December 1 to December 25, between 10 AM to 4 PM. 

The price per calendar is INR 4,000 and the delivery is mostly for South Mumbai. The price is inclusive of taxes and delivery. 

How's The Venue

With a vision to raise the quality of bread consumed in the city, the brand launched a wholesale bakery committed to bringing the finest handmade breads via restaurants and cafes to the city. Their team uses solely Indian ingredients to create breads of an international standard, crafted by hand to customised requirements. Following an overwhelming response to their breads and viennoiserie, the products are now also available in retail and through delivery, for individual orders.

Pro-Tip

The products contain egg, nuts and dairy. In case there's any changes in delivery address, make sure it's made before November 29, 4 PM. Any product that is missed due to notified absence will be delivered on the last day. And, purchase once made is non-refundable and non-transferable. You can get in touch with the bakery at +91-9137126325. Have a yummy, yummy Christmas! 

Price

₹4000 upwards

Mag. St. Bread Co. Christmas Advent Calendar

₹ 4000 upwards

Mon - Wed | 18 Nov - 25 Dec, 2019

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Mumbai

Address: Maharashtra

image-map-default