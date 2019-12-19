Visiting Dapoli? Bookmark This Cottage For A Vacay Worth Remembering

img-gallery-featured
Homestays

Magnolia Cottage

Shortcut

Nestling amidst the lush greens of the Western Ghats is a serene hideout that's known by the name of Magnolia. And we're crushing on how gorgeous the cottages here are. 

What Makes It Awesome

These Cottages offer an elegant design infused with a warm ambience. They are located near a mango orchard (go and pluck a few (with permission!) if you're a fan of the best summer fruit ever) and have a huge garden space where you can set up a barbecue, or just lie down on the lawn and read a book. The cottages start at INR 4,000 a night which is inclusive of the morning breakfast. 

Start your morning with some yoga in the garden, with chirpy birds for company, and enjoy a breathtaking sunrise while you're at it. 

Pro-Tip

There are various other touristy spots near Magnolia that you can pay a visit to. Add Murud beach to your list, heritage temples like Chandika Devi and forts like Suvarnadurg. 

Homestays

Magnolia Cottage