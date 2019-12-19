Nestling amidst the lush greens of the Western Ghats is a serene hideout that's known by the name of Magnolia. And we're crushing on how gorgeous the cottages here are.
Visiting Dapoli? Bookmark This Cottage For A Vacay Worth Remembering
What Makes It Awesome
These Cottages offer an elegant design infused with a warm ambience. They are located near a mango orchard (go and pluck a few (with permission!) if you're a fan of the best summer fruit ever) and have a huge garden space where you can set up a barbecue, or just lie down on the lawn and read a book. The cottages start at INR 4,000 a night which is inclusive of the morning breakfast.
Start your morning with some yoga in the garden, with chirpy birds for company, and enjoy a breathtaking sunrise while you're at it.
Pro-Tip
There are various other touristy spots near Magnolia that you can pay a visit to. Add Murud beach to your list, heritage temples like Chandika Devi and forts like Suvarnadurg.
