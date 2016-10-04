Living In A Tiny Room? Make Your Window Look Like A Pinterest Dream

The easiest way to beautify any window would be to hang plants around it. A lot of the windows in Mumbai have window sills, or large spaces outside it, with grills. It’s the perfect place to hang your plants. Get some creepers, and align them to the grills, from beautiful colourful flowery mandevillas to English ivy creepers, which you can get here {starting at INR 300 upwards}.

You can also invest in hanging baskets {which are readily available online, or in nurseries} and add colour to the space. If you’re looking for low maintenance plants, go for the indoor plants that don’t require you to water them as often. You can buy those plants here starting INR 900 upwards.

To buy the hanging baskets, go here and here.