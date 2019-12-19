How can a house become a home? One way is by ensuring that the space is rejuvenating, relaxing and energising for the mind. And what better way to make this happen, than by getting a soothing fragrances to help you de-stress and to make your indoor environment a better place? Read on to know how Iris Home fragrances can totally help you achieve your #HomeGoals!
Make Your House A Home With These Aromatic Fragrances!
How can a house become a home? One way is by ensuring that the space is rejuvenating, relaxing and energising for the mind. And what better way to make this happen, than by getting a soothing fragrances to help you de-stress and to make your indoor environment a better place? Read on to know how Iris Home fragrances can totally help you achieve your #HomeGoals!
What Makes It Awesome
Iris Home fragrances has a wide range of Luxury fragrances to suit all tastes and preferences. The Celeste range, which consists of reed diffusers and vaporisers, are available in exquisite Fragances of Tangerine, Lavender and Coral. They spread a sense of serenity across the room and are ideal for maintaining a peace of mind. After a long day at work, wouldn’t we all like to come home to this ? The Reed diffuser and vaporizer range from IRIS is priced between Rs 300 – 1200/-.
Revitalise your body, mind and spirit with Iris’ collection of innovative ultrasonic misters. They are the gold standards of fragrance diffusion that emits an eco-friendly cool mist that create a fragrant ambience, without heat or smoke. Prices start at Rs 4750/-.
Iris aromatic candles are handcrafted and ideal for any occasion. The best part is that they are smokeless, don’t drip, and are fragrant. We would totally recommend these for a date night at home with bae! Prices start at Rs 80/-.
A unique fragrance delivery system which Iris home fragrances offers are the Potpourri - a mixture of dried plant material which emits a gentle fragrance. Perfect for both home and office, they are loved both for their delightful visual appeal and also for their refreshing fragrances. All you have to do is put them in a bowl and savour the fragrance! Prices start at Rs 125.
So, We're Saying....
So what are you waiting for? You’ve got to check out Iris Home fragrances range right away to sort all your home and office fragrance needs! They really live up to their name of being 'fragrances for fine living'! Check out their website:http://irishomefragrances.com/potpourri/?utm_source=LBB&utm_medium=ppc&utm_campaign=make-your-house
