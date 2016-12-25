Been waiting for M.A.C. to be available online? Today’s your lucky day ‘cos you can now buy it on Nykaa.
Ruby Wow! You Can Now Buy M.A.C Without Getting Off Your Couch
We love everything M.A.C has to offer, but their lipsticks are perhaps the most sought after products. We’re still waiting for the official launch to see which M.A.C. products will be available on Nykaa, but going by what many popular fashion and beauty bloggers have been posting, the lipsticks are confirmed.
Can’t go wrong with Ruby Woo—it’s perhaps the perfect shade of red out there. Want something more wintery? Try Diva—a dark wine shade.
So We’re Saying…
We’ll dive deep into the nitty-gritties soon, but for now we are rejoicing that M.A.C. finally made its mark online. Nykaa—you rock!
