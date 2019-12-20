Too Conscious To Get In The Pool? Get Customised Swimwear From Mezzaluna

Mezzaluna is a fashion label that caters specifically to swimwear, and they will customize every order according to your size and preferences. Not just that, they also cater to the plus-size body type so you can skip the awkward swimwear out there in market, and get a beautiful one made for yourself.

Their philosophy is that everybody is beautiful, and everyone should embrace their body type and go out and own it. For this reason, Mezzaluna creates all sizes and will take in custom orders.