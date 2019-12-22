Midnight Cycling in Mumbai

How would you like to experience the city that never sleeps at the peak of its beauty? The nighttime Mumbai is truly a sight to behold. When the pace of this amazing city slows down, we give you a chance to slow down with it. Hop on to a cycle and stroll along the lanes and experience lively Mumbai.

Bring out your cameras and roll with us. Ride from Colaba along the Marine Drive, mesmerizing Queens Necklace all the way to Gateway of India. The route is planned for you to check out various heritage sites.

Points Covered : Colaba, Asiatic Library, Bombay High Court, Flora Fountain, Kala Ghoda, CSMT, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty. Gateway of India, Taj Hotel

