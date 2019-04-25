Mid-Week Cravings Satisfied!

Want to have the best nachos and sizzlers to light up your mood? 😍 Head to Red Indians! But the most important thing to remember if you want to go to this place.. you have to book a table in advance or else you'll have to wait for at least half an hour or so. We went to this place and we ordered their famous Nachos with beans and cheese sauce and its Sizzler! The cheese sauce in Nachos is soo good, so creamy and so fresh! Plus they serve one specific orange chutney with it which is a must try! And then we ordered Sizzler which was like one of the best in town! Vegetables are so properly cooked and sauces so well put! A must try for all the sizzler lovers!