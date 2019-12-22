Modern Trousseau Packaging Workshop - Mumbai Edition

Techniques covered in the workshop:
Saree platter
Clutch platter
Footwear platter
Basket decoration
Basket placements
Flower arrangements
Platter decoration
Fabric measurements & placements
Embellishments & edgings
Color themes
Interaction and discussion about material and market and much more.
MATERIAL INCLUSIVE : what will you get- everything you make and decorate at the workshop, handouts ,goodie bags and a participation certificate followed by High Tea for all the participants.
MATERIALS PROVIDED : Trays, Ribbons, Baskets, Edgings, Fabrics, Embellishments, Artificial flowers, Pearls & beads, Cellophane sheets, Handouts
MATERIAL KIT TO BRING ALONG : Scissors, Glue gun, cellotape, paper based DST
Items to be packed (exact list shall be shared upon registering)
