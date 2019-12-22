Modern Trousseau Packaging Workshop - Mumbai Edition

Techniques covered in the workshop:

Saree platter

Clutch platter

Footwear platter

Basket decoration

Basket placements

Flower arrangements

Platter decoration

Fabric measurements & placements

Embellishments & edgings

Color themes

Interaction and discussion about material and market and much more.

MATERIAL INCLUSIVE : what will you get- everything you make and decorate at the workshop, handouts ,goodie bags and a participation certificate followed by High Tea for all the participants.

MATERIALS PROVIDED : Trays, Ribbons, Baskets, Edgings, Fabrics, Embellishments, Artificial flowers, Pearls & beads, Cellophane sheets, Handouts



MATERIAL KIT TO BRING ALONG : Scissors, Glue gun, cellotape, paper based DST

Items to be packed (exact list shall be shared upon registering)