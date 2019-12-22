Gather Your Friends For A Music Open Mic By Bridge of Tales

Bridge of Tales’ Open Mic is a collaborative effort to bring together art and artists under one roof. Come try out your latest covers, riffs, original pieces in an intimate setting. Play anything you like, within a 4-minute slot, and meet other musicians like yourself! From the tabla to the drums, guitar to violin, flute to vocals, everything is welcome here!

The moment you perform at a Bridge of Tales Open Mic, you give yourself the opportunity to be part of a group of performers, who are a cut above the rest. Bridge of Tales’ Spotlight is an active attempt to find the finest artists, provide a platform for them, and promote their art.A welcoming atmosphere, chill vibes and an enthusiastic team is a Bridge of Tales promise when you walk into any of our Open Mics.

Refreshments at the venue are part of your ticket purchase.