Gather Your Friends For A Music Open Mic By Bridge of Tales

Music Open Mic by Bridge of Tales LLP

₹ 225 upwards

Sun | 22 Dec, 2019

5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Adagio

Address: Rukhsana Manor Building, 237-B, Chapel Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

What's Happening?

Bridge of Tales’ Open Mic is a collaborative effort to bring together art and artists under one roof. Come try out your latest covers, riffs, original pieces in an intimate setting. Play anything you like, within a 4-minute slot, and meet other musicians like yourself! From the tabla to the drums, guitar to violin, flute to vocals, everything is welcome here!

The moment you perform at a Bridge of Tales Open Mic, you give yourself the opportunity to be part of a group of performers, who are a cut above the rest. Bridge of Tales’ Spotlight is an active attempt to find the finest artists, provide a platform for them, and promote their art.A welcoming atmosphere, chill vibes and an enthusiastic team is a Bridge of Tales promise when you walk into any of our Open Mics.

Refreshments at the venue are part of your ticket purchase.

How’s the venue?

If you need some co-working space, Adagio is your best bet. Here you can have coffee, listen to records, borrow CDs and music prescriptions, hang out and explore the studio, buy a guitar or get your guitar serviced/repaired, trade in records, buy a record player, or just indulge in anything productive.

Make a note

We strive to authentically give artists – all artists – a platform for them to showcase their art in all its glory, in front of an audience of like-minded peers, and admirers.

Price

